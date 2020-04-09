Kate and William’s never-before-seen picture spotted in living room of Norway royals

KATE, the Duchess of Cambridge and Prince William surprised royal supporters after eagle-eyed fans spotted a never-before-seen picture of the couple decorating the living room of Prince Haakon and Princess Mette-Marit of Norway.

Kate, the Duchess of Cambridge and Prince William were a surprising addition to the living room of the Crown Prince and Princess of Norway. Eagle-eyed royal fans spotted a never-before-seen picture of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge placed upon a piano in a recent picture Prince Haakon and Princess Mette-Marit shared on the Norwegian Family’s Instagram account. The picture appears to be a never-before-seen picture of Kate and William sharing a warm embrace in a frame to the one the Duke and Duchess gifted to the King of Norway during their last visit to the country in 2018.

William and a heavily pregnant Kate visited the Norwegian Royal Family shortly before the birth of their youngest son, Prince Louis. As well as attending a state banquet with the King and Queen of Norway, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge also took part in a series of engagements with the Crown Prince and Crown Princess. Attentive royal fans spotted Kate and William’s picture in a series of shot Haakon and Mette-Marit shared on Instagram to give the Norwegian people a sneak peek into their arrangements for working from home amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Norway has been in lockdown since March 12 and workers have been urged to work from home. Royal engagements have been widely postponed and the heir to the throne and his wife, who is herself at risk due to suffering from pulmonary fibrosis, have also been working from their main residence at Skaugum.

Kate and Prince William have also limited the number of public engagements to attend, and are believed to have been conducting most of their work via phone. The pair have significantly upped the ante on the number of outings attended due to Prince Charles and the Queen both being part of a vulnerable age group. Kensington Palace last week shared photos of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge in their personal at-home setups, with the Duke and Duchess both being shown at their desks while talking at the phone. Kate can be seen sitting at a large wooden desk surrounded by various files and trays of papers.

A collection of Penguin’s Clothbook Classics can be seen lining the edge of the desk, with the pile including Jane Austen’s Mansfield Park and Northanger Abbey as well as George Elliot’s Middlemarch. The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge last month visited an NHS response centre in Croydon to talk with first respondents about their experience during the coronavirus pandemic. And earlier this week, William and Kate reached out to colleagues of NHS consultant Amged El-Hawrani at Queen’s Hospital Burton in Staffordshire to voice their sadness at the death of the physician because of COVID-19. The pair also phoned staff at University Hospital Monkland in Lanarkshire to express their support in this time of crisis.



