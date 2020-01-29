Kate Beckinsale shares a heart wrenching poem her late father wrote before his passing

Kate Beckinsale shared a touching tribute to her late father with a poem he wrote before he died in 1979 aged just 31.

The actress, 46, shared the moving words on her Instagram account on Tuesday as she also reflected on the tragic passing of Kobe Byrant and his 13-year-old daughter Gianna, who died suddenly in a helicopter crash on Sunday alongside seven other passengers.

The moving poem encapsulated the pain of losing someone young, and Kate shared the note for everyone who is ‘hurting’.

Richard Beckinsale was a household name with starring roles in classic sitcoms such as Rising Damp and Porridge when he died of a heart attack at the family’s Berkshire home in 1979. Kate was just five when her father passed away.

The moving poem that Richard wrote before his passing read: ‘It hurts your heart and softens your soul when you see a man die. Long before, even before, only before, he’s old.’

Kate shared the verse with the caption: ‘And not just a man either. My dad wrote this not long before he died very young. Love to everyone hurting today x’

Fans were touched to read the heart-wrenching words with one commenting: ‘This reminds me of Kobe.’

News of Kobe’s death in a helicopter crash in California sent shock waves throughout the sports world and beyond.

Condolences began pouring in after Bryant’s Sikorsky S-76 crashed in Calabasas on Sunday after it struck a hillside amid heavy fog.

He is survived by wife Vanessa, 37, and their daughters Natalia, 17, Bianka, three, and Capri, seven months.

Meanwhile, Kate has always been vocal when it comes to discussing her grief with her followers.

Last year, the Underworld actress shared a photo of herself and her mother attending a wake held after her father passed.

She penned: ‘Don’t be fooled by ”children are resilient”. This is my mother and me attending the ‘celebration of life ‘ memorial service for my dad. I look fine. I was shattered, heartbroken and shocked.

‘Every time Father’s Day comes around I remember my father with such love and longing, and I remember the deep shame, loneliness and self loathing when I was excused from aged 5 onwards from making Father’s Day cards at school.

‘I didn’t know anyone else who had lost a parent and there was no number to call to find advice on how to support grieving children [email protected] me her article about losing both her parents before the age of 20.

‘It’s moving and beautifully written and I really advise reading it,if Father’s Day (or Mother’s Day ) is a painful issue for you or your children.’

Previously, Kate has spoken honestly about the pain she suffered when grieving her Father.

The Hollywood actress said in 2013: ‘It was a terrible loss. It’s so weird as a five-year-old to look out in the street and see people reading the paper and crying while you’re crying and your mum is crying and your granny’s crying.

‘Even though it was the worst loss that I have experienced I was able to share it with people who genuinely, even if they didn’t know him, really seemed to love him.

‘I feel not many people are in that position – to have lost somebody and also to feel like that’s something really relevant to other people.’