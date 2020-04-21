Kate Garraway issues update on husband’s ‘deeply critical condition’ while praising NHS

KATE GARRAWAY, Good Morning Britain host alongside Ben Shepherd, has given an update on her husband Derek Draper, who is currently in intensive care after contracting coronavirus.

Kate Garraway, 52, updated fans on her husband Derek Draper’s health, admitting he is still in a “deeply critical condition”. He was admitted to intensive care after falling ill with coronavirus last week.

Kate confirmed he had tested positive for the virus, which has shut down countries around the world as we try to contain the spread. Since Derek’s health deterioration, she has kept fans up to date with his progress, but took to Instagram early Friday morning to explain his condition was “deeply critical”. The lengthy caption was posted along with a video of fireworks and sparklers, all to celebrate and applaud the brave NHS workers who are risking their lives for others. Every Thursday evening at 8pm, the nation puts their hands together to clap for carers and the Good Morning Britain presenter praised staff for “keeping her husband alive” during this terrifying time.

The caption read: “From the bottom of my heart a billion thank yous to the extraordinary #nhsworkers whose skills, dedication and downright guts in the face of so much personal risk, are keeping my Derek alive, just as they are doing for thousands of covid patients. “I’m afraid he is still in a deeply critical condition, but he is still here, which means there is hope,” she wrote. “Sending so much love and support to the thousands who have had that hope for their loved ones stolen by this hideous disease. You are not alone and I hope that helps give you strength to withstand the torture of grief. She went on to thank all the people who have helped her and her family through this tough time, as she resides at home with daughter Darcey and younger son William.

“Thank you, too, to my own little band of ‘key workers’, the neighbours who let off fireworks tonight for the #nhs, gave the Easter bunny a helping hand to make life feel a bit more normal for Darcey & Billy, those who have dropped off food, and friends family and all of you who have sent messages of love and support. “It’s such a comfort. We must all stand together #clapthecarers #love #hope.” Last week a spokesperson for Kate confirmed to MailOnline that Derek had been rushed to intensive care after contracting the deadly virus. They told the publication: “Kate’s husband, Derek Draper, has been taken to hospital and is being treated in intensive care with a confirmed case of COVID-19. He was admitted on Monday and has since tested positive for the virus.

They continued to explain that Kate hasn’t been tested but “she has also been displaying mild symptoms” since Monday and has been in strict isolation with her children at home. Fans of the ITV star rushed to send their well wishes to the family, hoping Derek makes a speedy recovery. As Kate went into isolation last week, on Friday her co-host Ben Shephard read out a moving message from his female counterpart about the “excruciatingly worrying time” she and a lot of other people are experiencing as loved ones continue to battle the “horrific” virus. “It’s hard to find the right words because thank you alone just doesn’t seem enough but I do thank them with all my heart as I know Derek would if he could,” Ben read. “I would like to thank everyone who has sent messages of support. I’m sorry I haven’t been able to respond to them, but I’m sure you’ll understand I’m doing everything I can to focus on Derek right now.

The letter ended with Kate hoping to have some positive news about her husbands’s condition in coming days, reinforcing the saying “we must all stand together”. During Thursday’s daily briefing, foreign secretary Dominic Raab confirmed lockdown will continue for “at least” another three weeks. It comes as the UK recorded another 861 coronavirus deaths in hospitals, taking the total to 13,729. We hope all who have been affected by the virus have a speedy recovery.

