Kate gives clear sign she’s the ‘boss in relationship’ with William – insight to home life

KATE, the Duchess of Cambridge, gave an insight into what she’s like at home during a recent virtual royal engagement in which more light was shed on the royal’s relationship with husband Prince William.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge took part in a video call with a school in Lancashire to thank staff for their dedication in providing a safe place for children of frontline workers. The virtual royal engagement was praised by royal commentator Angela Mollard, who also revealed how it showcased insights into Kate. Speaking on the ROYALS podcast, Ms Mollard pointed to the way the Duchess “led the conversation” as an indicator of her home relationship with William.

She told listeners: “I love how Kate took charge on the call, introducing both of them. “It gave you an insight into what she must be like at home. “I think she’s supremely organised, I think she’s the boss in the relationship. “She sort of led the conversation, but in a nice way.”

Ms Mollard continued: “She’s the boss in that mother of three children who does 50 million things a day. “She has a really strong connection to not just her own children but to other people’s children as well. “The way she speaks to children is instinctive and very warm. “The other thing is, we think about who they are and what they’re doing.”

The royal expert added: “The fact that these two are bringing up the next heir to the throne. “In the same way that Diana brought up Harry and William to visit homeless charities and AIDS patients, you can see that act of service now being borne through in William’s work. “You can imagine that even a generation on from that, the work that Kate and William do, they talk to their children about.”

Ms Mollard also added: “A new generation of royals will have that same act of service and sense of duty that has been passed down from the Queen.” The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are currently isolating in their Norfolk home with their family. The Queen and Prince Philip left London to distance themselves in Windsor Castle. Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, are staying in their Birkhall residence on the Balmoral estate in Scotland. The royal couple were intially forced to isolate from each other when the Prince of Wales tested positive for coronavirus, but have now been reunited.