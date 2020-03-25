Kate has taken Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s exit from the Royal Family ‘badly’

KATE has taken Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s departure from the Royal Family “badly”, according to a source.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are quitting the monarchy for a new life in Canada. And a royal source has claimed that the Duchess of Cambridge has found it “all very sad”.

The insider told Vanity Fair: “To be honest, I think Kate has taken it all badly. “She, Harry and William were once such a happy trio – she thinks what has happened is all very sad.” It comes after the two couples put on a visibly awkward display at the Commonwealth Day service earlier this week. The event at Westminster Abbey was Meghan and Harry’s last royal engagement, marking the end of their whirlwind UK farewell tour.

A source close to the Sussexes said: “It’s not been easy for anyone. I think they’re both pretty emotional.” Body language expert Judi James said the service “wasn’t the warm reunion that we were all hoping for”. When the brothers and their wives met, Meghan mouthed “hi” and waved to William and Kate, followed by a “hello”, as the Cambridges took their seats in the row in front of the Sussexes.

Harry also said “hello” and smiled at his brother. Ms James said: “Harry and Meghan looked a lot more genuinely cheerful, and Harry especially, through a really affectionate smile at Kate. “But when it was William, you could see Harry was slightly more rigid and his lips were closed.”

The Daily Mail reported that the Sussexes became “emotional” when they were told they would be taking their seats when they arrived at the service rather than joining the Queen and other senior royals in the procession. The drama led to William and Kate pulling out of the royal arrival with the Queen, Prince Charles and the Duchess of Cornwall in a bid to de-escalate the situation. Meghan and Harry have a few more weeks before they officially step down from royal duties. From March 31, they will no longer use their HRH styles as they forge a new life of financial freedom in North America.

US-born former actress Meghan has reportedly already returned to Canada to be reunited with their son Archie. Meanwhile, Harry faced humiliation after it emerged he had been duped into opening up about his decision to quit the Royal Family by Russian hoaxers posing as environmental activist Greta Thunberg and her father. During two phone calls, revealed by The Sun, Harry told how he was “completely separate from the majority” of the royals.