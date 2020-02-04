Kate Middleton and Prince William visit South Wales lifeboat

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge appeared in excellent spirits as they greeted well-wishers in South Wales today.

Prince William, 37, and Kate, 38, met elderly residents and high-fived schoolchildren on a visit to Mumbles, near Swansea, at the start of a busy afternoon of engagements in the region.

After visiting the local lifeboat station, the couple went on a walkabout along the blustery seafront where they met people who had been waiting for hours in the cold.

The royals stopped off at a local ice cream parlour to sample a scoop of ice cream with sprinkles before leaving for their next stop in Port Talbot.

Continuing a recent high street style streak, the Duchess of Cambridge wore a £349 navy coat by Hobbs over a vibrant red dress from Zara for the outing. William was smart-casual in chinos, a shirt, jumper and blazer.

Well-wishers braved the chilly seaside temperatures to welcome the couple to Mumbles, which overlooks Swansea Bay.

On their arrival, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge beamed and waved to the gathered crowds as they made their way towards the RNLI’s Mumbles Lifeboat Station.

At one point, in a rare show of public affection, Kate placed a hand on her husband’s arm as they strolled along the boardwalk. The subtle gesture was later returned by William, who gently guided his wife along.

The wind threatened to upset Kate’s carefully coiffed half-up hairtstyle, with a particularly strong gust whipping a long brunette lock up into her face.

However the royal remained composed and straightened out her hair without missing a beat.

Once inside the lifeboat station the couple boarded a stationary lifeboat and spoke to crew members about what it is like to provide 24-hour rescue services at sea. They also met a man who was saved by the lifeboat crew.

The couple wrapped up before heading back out into the chilly winter air, with Kate pulling on a pair of black gloves and William buttoning up his navy jacket.

But they did not seem to mind the cold as they spent time speaking to local supporters along the seafront. Kate appeared particularly taken by the children in the crowd and gave them special attention.

She sent a group of primary school pupils wild when she stopped to give them high fives and knelt down to speak to another little girl who smiled at her sweetly.

The royal also spoke to a little girl who smiled at the ground as she handed over a beautiful bouquet of flowers.

The Duchess chose unusually bold accessories for today’s outing, plumping for a scarlet clutch bag that matched the colour of her midi skirt.

She another pop of colour with a heart-print scarf in red and pink, thought to be from favourite retailer Boden, and finished the outfit with her trusty Stuart Weitzman boots.

Meanwhile Prince William opted for a smart casual look, pairing navy chinos with blazer in the same colour. Underneath he wore a pale blue shirt and a bottle green jumper.

Later William and Kate will visit the Tata Steel plant at Port Talbot, where they will join a discussion with executives and union representatives before spending time with employees in the plant’s Hot Strip Mill and training academy.

Tata announced in November it would be cutting up to 1,000 UK jobs, part of a total reduction of up to 3,000 across Europe.

In a recent newspaper interview, Natarajan Chandrasekaran, chairman of Tata Steel, called for the Port Talbot plant to become ‘self-sustaining’ following substantial losses last year.

William and Kate will end their day by visiting the Bulldogs Development Centre in Port Talbot which, through fitness and boxing, gives young people in the area who may have mental health issues a sense of belonging.

The visit is the second Kate Middleton will have made to Wales in 2020, so far. The Duchess surprised parents at a baby class at the Ely & Caerau Children’s Centre on January 22.