Kate Middleton and William latest: Couple give fans rare look inside their country home

KATE, DUCHESS OF CAMBRIDGE and Prince William are spending lockdown in Norfolk with their three children. Here’s how the couple gave fans a sneak peek inside their country home.

Kate, Duchess of Cambridge, 38, and Prince William, 37, are spending lockdown in Norfolk at their stunning royal residence Anmer Hall. The couple’s three children – Prince George, six, Princess Charlotte, four, and Prince Louis, one, will enjoy having the run of the gorgeous grounds there and were recently filmed clapping for the NHS in the garden.

While Kate and William have been unable to make public visits since strict social-distancing measures came into place, they have managed to maintain a strong presence via social media. Earlier this week they shared a heartfelt message with Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Twitter after he was transferred to intensive care at St Thomas’s Hospital where he is being treated for coronavirus. The tweet read: “Our thoughts are with the Prime Minister and his family, who like so many in the UK and around the world are affected by coronavirus. “We wish him a speedy recovery at this difficult time. W”

On Tuesday Kate and William stepped up to the mark again and made a surprise video call to teachers and school staff at Casterton Primary Academy to thank them for their hard work in keeping the school open to the children of key workers during the coronavirus lockdown. Speaking to pupils and staff on the call, Kate said: “Well done honestly to you and everyone who’s in during this time. “It must be such a relief for all the parents, who are key workers, to know that the normality is there for their children – they’ve got the structure and they’ve got a safe place for them to be, so really really well done to all of you.” William added: “We just want to say a huge thank you to you guys and well done in keeping it all going.”

The Prince added: “Please pass on many messages of support for all the staff and all the volunteers – they’re doing a great job.” The couple made the video call from a room in their Anmer Hall home which was visible in the background. William was dressed in a smart blue shirt and Kate in a bright mustard top and behind them, you can see the pale painted walls of Anmer Hall. Kate is sitting in front of smart a white-painted wooden door.

While behind William’s shoulder a small framed painting is visible. The painting is in a gilt-gold frame and appears to be of a rural landscape. The walls of their Anmer Hall study appear to be painted a tasteful shade of greyish green. Kate and Prince William used the video chat as a chance to thank key workers and NHS staff working to keep the country-running amid the current pandemic.