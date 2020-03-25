Kate Middleton and William: What Mexgit really taught us about future King and Queen

KATE, DUCHESS OF CAMBRIDGE and Prince William are keenly aware of their royal destiny. Here’s what Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s shock withdrawal from the Firm has taught about Britain’s future King and Queen Consort, according to one royal commentator.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s withdrawal from their senior royal roles means Kate, Duchess of Cambridge and Prince William are more indispensable than ever. Kate and William will one day be at the head of Britain’s Royal Family and have remained focused on their destiny despite the drama caused by the Sussexes’ step down.

Kate and Prince William have had an extremely busy few months as they solidify their status as key supporters of the Crown. One royal commentator has said Kate and William “the future of the monarchy” and Megxit has “cleared the way” for the Cambridges to fulfil their royal destiny. Royal commentator Richard Fitzwilliams claims amid the sadness of Meghan and Harry’s departure, Kate and William have proven they are well-equipped to steer the monarchy when the time comes. Mr Fitzwilliams said: “We are, however sadly, where we are. It had been known for some time that Harry and Meghan had been unhappy with royal life and were seeking to change their roles. “William and Kate, the future King and Queen Consort, know that the future “inner core” of the royal family lies with them and with George and his siblings and their future families.”

He claims the Cambridges’ combined skills and charm is “encouraging” for the Royal Family following its recent rough patch. Mr Fitzwilliams said: “What is encouraging for the monarchy, an institution which has a unique capacity for reinventing itself, are the qualities that both of them bring to their roles. “William’s new environmental prize, the Earthshot Prize, his campaign against the illegal wildlife trade and outspokenness on mental health are examples of his charitable expertise. “His sincerity and personal charm are matched by Kate’s beauty, poise and her undoubted commitment to her charities, especially those involving helping children.”

He added: “These involve children’s mental health and emotional resilience and combating childhood trauma. She is a global fashion icon too.” While like Meghan and Harry, William and Kate use social media to communicate with fans, they do so while honouring royal tradition. Mr Fitzwilliams said: “The Cambridges reach over 11 million on their @kensingtonroyal Instagram account. They also, unlike the Sussexes, are conscious of tradition and convention and their teamwork is truly amazing.” According to Mr Fitzwilliams, Kate’s use of her photography skills to document family milestones has helped to cement their popularity.

He said: “They also have a unique way of celebrating special events, releasing photographs taken by Kate personally which usually include George and his siblings. “They often have fun on their tours, it adds a delightfully informal touch to see them playing games of various types.” Mr Fitzwilliams claims the British Government’s use of Kate and Wills and sensitive diplomatic envoys is a clear indication of their worth. The couple recently returned form a three-day tour of Ireland, their first official visit to the country.