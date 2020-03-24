Kate Middleton body language: How Kate and Wills proved they’re a team in patriotic show

PRINCE WILLIAM and his wife Kate, Duchess of Cambridge’s body language “spoke volumes” as they attended yesterday’s Commonwealth Service, according to a body language expert.

Kate, Duchess of Cambridge and Prince William showed a solid and united front as they attended the 3pm service in Westminster Abbey on March 9. The central London Service was attended by The Queen, Prince Charles, the Duchess of Cornwall and Prince Harry and Meghan. Alexandra Burke and Craig David both gave performances at the event.

The Service signified the end of a royal era as it marked Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s final official royal engagement before they set off to Canada in pursuit of an independent life with 10-month-old son Archie. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have had a tough two months following their announcement that they would be stepping down as senior members of the royal family. The two couples came together for the first time since paying their respects at a Remembrance Day service in November as Kate dazzled in a burgundy Catherine Walker coat and matching pumps and a red rose-embellished hat. But body language interpreter Alison Ward told Express.co.uk Kate and William’s movements says a lot about their strength and resilience as a couple.

What does Kate and William’s body language prove? Body language expert Alison says everything about Kate and William’s stance and attitude on the day shows they are a united front. She said: “The colours the Royal family were wearing were clashing. “William and Kate create the patriotic red, white and blue meaning they are a team (a consistent message that they send out). “Whereas Meghan stands out in her emerald green dress and cape.” This is also the last time both the Sussexes and Cambridges will be together in an official capacity amid Harry and Meghan’s imminent departure to north America.

The former ‘fab four’ were seated far apart as Kate and William took their seat in the High Altar, a row in front of Harry and Meghan who walked in ahead of them before the Queen made an entrance. Body language interpreter Judi James said the tension between the brothers was “palpable” as they failed to greet each other and appeared “awkward”. She added: “Harry and Meghan looked a lot more genuinely cheerful, and Harry especially, through a really affectionate smile at Kate. “As they took their seats Harry three Kate an open-mouthed smile and ‘hello’ of what looked like genuine pleasure and Meghan raised her brows and smiled in an equally friendly ritual. “But when it was William, you could see Harry was slightly more rigid and his lips were closed. “And once William and Kate had left, we a different Harry altogether.”

What’s next for Kate and William? The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are surely set to step up in their royal duties given the recent exit announcement from Meghan and Harry. Prince William was bestowed a new role by the Queen in January and is to assume the position of Lord High Commissioner to the General Assembly of the Presbyterian Church of Scotland, which is due to take place between May 16 to 22. An official statement released by Kensington Palace explains that the Lord High Commisioner’s role is to represent the sovereign at the Assembly after being chosen by the monarch on the advice of the Prime Minister. The statement read: “The Lord High Commissioner’s role is to maintain the relationship between the State and the Church, and a long-standing tradition of appointing a Lord High Commissioner originated in the latter part of the 16th Century.

“The person appointed to the role is a Scottish figure, whose appointment is based on merit and contributions to society.” Other royal members family members who have served as Lord High Commissioner include Prince Andrew, the Duke of York, and Prince Edward, the Earl of Wessex. Duchess Kate recently stunned fans when she took part in the Happy Mum, Happy Baby podcast and opened up about her own personal struggles with motherhood. Host Omid Scobie praised Kate for her honesty and pointed this as a sign of the mum-of-three moving into a an exciting “new phase”.

