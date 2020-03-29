Kate Middleton: Did the Duchess of Cambridge take parenting tips from this royal?

KATE MIDDLETON, 38, and Prince William, 37, have three children together. When it comes to parenting, Kate style shows why she may have looked to Princess Diana for tips.

How did Kate Middleton become a royal?

Kate Middleton and Prince William are the parents of Prince George, six, Princess Charlotte, four, and Prince Louis, one. The Duchess of Cambridge has a hands-on parenting style that she could have copied from her mother-in-law, Princess Diana.

With Kate’s children getting older, they seem to be spotted out at more official royal events. Over the years, royal fans have kept their eyes on the Duchess to take parenting tips. Kate’s parenting style shows affection is something very important to her, parenting expert Martina Mercer told Express.co.uk. She said: “There’s love, care and affection in the way Kate is raising her children.

“She’s a mother we can all relate to as she simply wants to bring up children who are respectful, well mannered, but above all, happy and loved.” This parenting style is similar to how Princess Diana raised Prince William and Prince Harry and Kate could have looked to her for tips. “Kate’s style is similar to that of Princess Diana,” Martina explained. “She often held the boys close, she would carry them and wrap a protective arm around them, while leaving the public in doubt that the boys were the apple of her eye.”

This is something Kate also does with out with her three young children. As the Duchess of Cambridge and a working royal, Kate always has a busy schedule. Even when she was working, Princess Diana made sure her children were nearby. Over the years, Kate has also made spending time with her family a priority. Martina added: “Kate has talked before of the importance of spending time with her children, despite a hectic royal schedule she understands the importance of her time to her children.

“Even though she has an army of helpers who would happily take care of the children full-time for her, she forgoes this regularly in order to be an integral part of the children’s upbringing. “She has also tried to maintain the strong mother/child bond she’s formed with them since birth.” The parenting style of the Duchess appears to be modern and relatable for other mothers, the expert said. Martina continued: “Kate’s parenting style can easily be described as modern. Alongside her own values, she’s obviously researched the best ways to bring up children in today’s society.

“She displays a lot of parenting techniques that are current in the world of child psychology. “Kate’s parenting style creates a connection between the public and the royal family, as we can relate to her love of the children. “It’s managed to take the royal family into the 21st century while creating a relatability that the royal family needed to survive in modern times.” How did Kate Middleton become a royal? Kate Middleton, or Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, was born on 9 January 1982 at the Royal Berkshire Hospital, Reading, England. She was born to Michael and Carole Middleton, a former flight dispatcher and air hostess. The couple founded a party supplies company, Party Pieces, in 1987 – now estimated to be worth £30 million. Kate has a younger sister Pippa Matthews, 34, and a younger brother James Middleton, 31. Kate and her family moved to Amman, Jordan, in 1984, where the future Duchess was educated at an English-speaking nursery school. After moving back to Berkshire the family sent Kate to private school, St Andrews School. She went on to briefly study at Downe House before moving onto Marlborough College where she boarded. For university the young Kate attended the University of St Andrews in Fife, Scotland. Here she was awarded an undergraduate MA (2:1 Hons) in history of art. Kate met Prince William when they were both studying at St Andrews, and both living in St Salvator’s Hall. Famously, William reportedly took a fancy to Kate after she wore a see-through dress during a fashion show. In 2003 the couple began dating and lived together during their second year of university. The couple split in April 2007, however, in October they were back together. Prince William proposed to Kate Middleton with his late mother Princess Diana’s engagement ring in October 2010. The couple were holidaying in Kenya at the time. On 29 April 2011 they married at Westminster Abbey with a whopping 26 million watching the event live. Kate wore an Alexander McQueen dress worth a reported £250,000 on the big day. Kate assumed the title “Her Royal Highness The Duchess of Cambridge” and also become the Duchess of Cambridge on the day.

