Kate Middleton ditches ‘regal elegance’ to copy Meghan Markle in public appearances

KATE MIDDLETON, 38, is a key working member of the Royal Family. The Duchess of Cambridge has made many public appearances over the years and an expert explained how Meghan Markle may have influenced her to make a huge change.

Kate Middleton joined the Royal Family when she married Prince William, 37, in 2011. The Duchess of Cambridge has since been a full time working member of the Royal Family. An expert shared how the royal could have changed her public appearances to copy her sister-in-law Meghan Markle, 38.

Kate has become a popular member of the Royal Family in her own right and will often delight fans in public appearances. Although the Duchess will always deliver her point well she could be too reliant on certain speaking techniques, communications and body language expert Judi James said. She told Express.co.uk: “Kate clearly has the natural ‘stardust’ factor that her husband lacks, but her speech-making style has previously been over-cautious. “It is led by what looks like a strong desire to get it right and avoid mistakes.

“The likability factor has always been dominant, meaning her delivery has been very ‘royal ribbon-cutter’, i.e. the kind of formal speech style royals use when they’re launching a ship or opening a building. “Recently though, Kate has appeared to be almost as keen to give her speeches the ‘wow’ factor as her husband.” The mother-of-three has always been able to draw the crowds in but could be ready to shake up her style when making speeches. This contrasts from a more cautious approach that may have been taken in the past, Judi suggested.

She added: “Kate’s first speech as Duchess of Cambridge made me angry because although she looked delightful her stilted, over-cautious delivery suggested she had been over-coached to the point where we weren’t being allowed to see anything of the real Kate. “It looked mannered and choreographed, with too many regular pauses that were timed regardless of context.” Royal speeches are watched by many so it is no surprise Kate would want to ensure she delivers her speech effectively. In doing this, the Duchess has picked up some speaking techniques that mask her own personality.

Judi continued: “Kate’s talk at St Andrew’s school was equally adept but again too dependent on the avoidance of mistakes. “Instead of cue-notes to act as prompts she read from an A4 script that was pinned at one corner and her careful head rotations smacked of over-training again. “Her natural charisma was so obvious it was a shame she hadn’t been allowed to make some ad-libs.” However, these restrictions have changed over the years and were notably different during Kate and Prince William’s official tour of Pakistan last year.

Kate seemed confident and seemed to use techniques more similar to Meghan. Judi said: “Kate’s speech in Pakistan last year did finally show signs of a casting off of regal elegance and perfection and some hints of the kind of more relaxed, congruent passion and a desire to create bonds with her audience that Meghan excels at. “With no lectern and reading less from her notes, Kate appeared to be developing her individual style and potential as a speaker rather than focusing on being flawless.” The expert explained Kate had changed her speaking technique which could have been influenced by Meghan Markle. How did Kate Middleton become a royal? Kate Middleton, or Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, was born on 9 January 1982 at the Royal Berkshire Hospital, Reading, England. She was born to Michael and Carole Middleton, a former flight dispatcher and air hostess. The couple founded a party supplies company, Party Pieces, in 1987 – now estimated to be worth £30 million. Kate has a younger sister Pippa Matthews, 34, and a younger brother James Middleton, 31. Kate and her family moved to Amman, Jordan, in 1984, where the future Duchess was educated at an English-speaking nursery school. After moving back to Berkshire the family sent Kate to private school, St Andrews School. She went on to briefly study at Downe House before moving onto Marlborough College where she boarded. For university the young Kate attended the University of St Andrews in Fife, Scotland. Here she was awarded an undergraduate MA (2:1 Hons) in history of art. Kate met Prince William when they were both studying at St Andrews, and both living in St Salvator’s Hall. Famously, William reportedly took a fancy to Kate after she wore a see-through dress during a fashion show. In 2003 the couple began dating and lived together during their second year of university. The couple split in April 2007, however, in October they were back together. Prince William proposed to Kate Middleton with his late mother Princess Diana’s engagement ring in October 2010. The couple were holidaying in Kenya at the time. On 29 April 2011 they married at Westminster Abbey with a whopping 26 million watching the event live. Kate wore an Alexander McQueen dress worth a reported £250,000 on the big day. Kate assumed the title “Her Royal Highness The Duchess of Cambridge” and also become the Duchess of Cambridge on the day.

