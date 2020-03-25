Kate Middleton: Duchess will need to make this huge change when Prince William is King

KATE MIDDLETON, 38, and Prince William, 37, are both members of the Royal Family. Prince William is second in line to the throne and could become King one day. If he does, Kate will need to make an important change.

How did Kate Middleton become a royal?

Kate Middleton and Prince William are the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge. In the future they could take on bigger roles if Prince William becomes King. If this does happen, Kate will need to make a huge change to her life.

Kate and Prince William said “I do” in 2011 after meeting at university. After the wedding, they were given the titles of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge. They have since had three children together, Prince George, six, Princess Charlotte, four, and Prince Louis, one. Kate also holds the title of Countess of Strathearn when in Scotland and Lady Carrickfergus when in Northern Ireland.

Kate’s life completely changed when she entered the Royal Family and she will often perform duties on behalf of the Queen. However, it could change once more if Prince William becomes King. The Duke is currently second in line to the throne, behind the current monarch and Prince Charles. If William succeeds to the throne, Kate and Prince William will need to move out of Kensington Palace, where they currently live.

It is likely they will move to Buckingham Palace as this is the official residence of the monarch. If Prince William takes the throne, Kate will probably get the title of Queen Consort. This is the title usually given to the wife of the ruling King and she will need to take on extra responsibilities. The Duchess of Cambridge would be honoured with her own coronation and have the same social status as the King.

The Royal Family website said: “Unless decided otherwise, a Queen Consort is crowned with the King, in a similar but simpler ceremony. “If the new Sovereign is a Queen, her consort is now crowned or anointed at the coronation ceremony.” Kate has notably increased her royal role this year as Prince Harry, 35, and Meghan Markle, 38, announced a “step back”. From March 31, Meghan and Harry will no longer be working members of the Royal Family.

At a recent engagement, Kate’s body language shows she has stepped up her role in the Royal Family, according to body language expert Judi James. She said: “Kate wore military-style suit for the visit and it perfectly defined her current role of powerhouse in the royal firm. “Whether she was engaging a rather tense and anxious-looking Camilla in conversation or laughing with her husband to make the group look a little more relaxed than they might do normally, Kate much now be seen as a bedrock of the royals in terms of positive PR.” How did Kate Middleton become a royal? Kate Middleton, or Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, was born on 9 January 1982 at the Royal Berkshire Hospital, Reading, England. She was born to Michael and Carole Middleton, a former flight dispatcher and air hostess. The couple founded a party supplies company, Party Pieces, in 1987 – now estimated to be worth £30 million. Kate has a younger sister Pippa Matthews, 34, and a younger brother James Middleton, 31. Kate and her family moved to Amman, Jordan, in 1984, where the future Duchess was educated at an English-speaking nursery school. After moving back to Berkshire the family sent Kate to private school, St Andrews School. She went on to briefly study at Downe House before moving onto Marlborough College where she boarded. For university the young Kate attended the University of St Andrews in Fife, Scotland. Here she was awarded an undergraduate MA (2:1 Hons) in history of art. Kate met Prince William when they were both studying at St Andrews, and both living in St Salvator’s Hall. Famously, William reportedly took a fancy to Kate after she wore a see-through dress during a fashion show. In 2003 the couple began dating and lived together during their second year of university. The couple split in April 2007, however, in October they were back together. Prince William proposed to Kate Middleton with his late mother Princess Diana’s engagement ring in October 2010. The couple were holidaying in Kenya at the time. On 29 April 2011 they married at Westminster Abbey with a whopping 26 million watching the event live. Kate wore an Alexander McQueen dress worth a reported £250,000 on the big day. Kate assumed the title “Her Royal Highness The Duchess of Cambridge” and also become the Duchess of Cambridge on the day.

How did Kate Middleton become a royal?