Kate Middleton: Has she become more ‘superficial’? Royal has made this change in family

KATE MIDDLETON, 38, has certainly been seen out in public a lot more since she married Prince William. This will often involve her making speeches for royal fans. A voice expert explained the technique she uses to leave fans “wanting more”.

How did Kate Middleton become a royal?

Kate Middleton joined the Royal Family when she married Prince William in 2011. Before the wedding, most royal enthusiasts heard her speak for the first time during her engagement interview. How does her speech compare to Meghan Markle, 38?

Analysing her voice from her very first speech, an expert explained how she had already developed voice techniques she will still use. Although Kate and Prince William dated for nearly 10 years before tying the knot, the Duchess mostly stayed out of the public eye. The couple announced their engagement in November 2010 and sat down for an interview about their relationship. During this, the Duchess appears to speak authentically, James Bryce, CEO and founder of communications analytics firm gweek, said.

He told Express.co.uk: “Kate’s speech comes across sufficiently. She gives you a genuine sense of how she feels at the time. “She lets authentic self lead the way. She is clear in her thinking and speaking process, and stays within her comfort zone.” Although Kate was not used to making speeches for such a huge audience when this was recorded, she already used some good speaking techniques. By appearing to answer questions clearly, James explained she drew the audience in.

Speaking authentically also helps Kate leave listeners wanting more, the expert suggested. James added: “She’s happy not to over-talk. Most of the time she speaks efficiently and on point. “There are occasional ‘you know’s’ and hesitations, but they don’t detract from her overall messaging. “If anything, the listener may want to see and hear more from her, to get more glimpses of who she is. She is authentic but stays on point.” This is something she seems to have stuck with over the years to help her deliver engaging speeches while out on royal duties. However, the expert explained she has become more “superficial” in some ways while in the family.

Kate uses a script in the second clip. She reads it sufficiently well, but her full speech intelligence is held back by the script. “Scripts force her to adopt a more superficial speaking style. Your true accent can never come across, as the mind is absorbed in reading word-by-word as opposed to speaking from the heart.” Meghan Markle is the wife of Prince Harry and has also made many speeches while working as a “senior” royal. Although she will “step back” from this position in March 31 she has made many speeches while working on behalf of the Queen. Kate’s speech style may leave royal fans wanting more, but Meghan portrays a confidence that also draws them in. Looking at Meghan’s engagement interview, James said: “Her thinking-speaking processes are agile. She uses short, to-the-point phrases, which are easy to follow. She gestures freely at the same time.

“She finds her speech sweet spot and remains, agile, yet authentic as a communicator, despite the rigour of being interviewed. “It is hard to make an objective judgement about who is the better speaker. “But, from the clips, Meghan has allowed more of her speech to shine through. “She takes advantage of an obvious level of confidence, allowing listeners to glimpse more of who she is, and the way she thinks.” How did Kate Middleton become a royal? Kate Middleton, or Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, was born on 9 January 1982 at the Royal Berkshire Hospital, Reading, England. She was born to Michael and Carole Middleton, a former flight dispatcher and air hostess. The couple founded a party supplies company, Party Pieces, in 1987 – now estimated to be worth £30 million. Kate has a younger sister Pippa Matthews, 34, and a younger brother James Middleton, 31. Kate and her family moved to Amman, Jordan, in 1984, where the future Duchess was educated at an English-speaking nursery school. After moving back to Berkshire the family sent Kate to private school, St Andrews School. She went on to briefly study at Downe House before moving onto Marlborough College where she boarded. For university the young Kate attended the University of St Andrews in Fife, Scotland. Here she was awarded an undergraduate MA (2:1 Hons) in history of art. Kate met Prince William when they were both studying at St Andrews, and both living in St Salvator’s Hall. Famously, William reportedly took a fancy to Kate after she wore a see-through dress during a fashion show. In 2003 the couple began dating and lived together during their second year of university. The couple split in April 2007, however, in October they were back together. Prince William proposed to Kate Middleton with his late mother Princess Diana’s engagement ring in October 2010. The couple were holidaying in Kenya at the time. On 29 April 2011 they married at Westminster Abbey with a whopping 26 million watching the event live. Kate wore an Alexander McQueen dress worth a reported £250,000 on the big day. Kate assumed the title “Her Royal Highness The Duchess of Cambridge” and also become the Duchess of Cambridge on the day.

How did Kate Middleton become a royal?