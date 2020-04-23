Kate Middleton parenting: THIS one thing is non-negotiable in Cambridge household

KATE, Duchess of Cambridge is a busy mother to three royal children. But in the Cambridge household, Kate is particularly “strict” with how she keeps her children entertained while in lockdown.

Prince William and Kate, Duchess of Cambridge are proud parents to Prince George, 6, Princess Charlotte, 4, and Prince Louis, who turns two on April 23. The Cambridge family are currently on lockdown in their Norfolk estate, Anmer Hall.

Many parents are struggling to keep their children occupied at home during this pandemic. And according to a royal expert, Kate has been very strict about the kinds of games she lets her children play while on lockdown. Royal expert Katie Nicholl explained to OK!: “The emphasis during this time will be on arts and crafts, painting and doing things that aren’t screen-orientated. “Kate is usually very strict on screen time and keeps it to a minimum.”

She added: “The children aren’t allowed their own devices.” With Anmer Hall boasting extensive grounds, Kate has been keen to get her children out of the house and playing in the garden during this time. Ms Nicholl added: “Louis loves being outdoors and has been encouraged by Kate to have a love of nature. “He’s happiest when he’s exploring the grounds. They’ve got climbing frames, swings and a pond, and each of the children are in charge of their own little patch of the kitchen garden.”

The Anmer Hall nursery is reportedly also full of “lots of traditional, wooden toys”. Kate is well-known for her love of the outdoors and has made it clear in the past she wants her children to spend time in nature while growing up. The Duchess co-designed her very own garden at the Chelsea Flower Show last year with the Royal Horticultural Society, named ‘Back to Nature’. The garden went down a storm with her children, who made a surprise visit with their father Prince William, and it certainly seemed the garden was very popular with the Cambridge brood.

Kate revealed at the time: “The children played last night in a way I hadn’t imagined. “They were throwing stones. I hadn’t actually thought that that was what they would be doing. “They kicked their shoes off, and wanted to paddle in the stream… using it in a way that I hadn’t anticipated.” Although Kate and William are currently limited to working from home during the pandemic, the couple have been very active throughout.

On the Kensington Royal Instagram, it was announced last weekend William has become a patron of the National Emergencies Trust. The Trust works with charities to help raise and distribute money during times of crisis. Earlier in April, the Duke and Duchess also spoke to NHS workers on the phone, with a snippet of their conversation shared on their social media channels. William is heard saying: “We’d just like to say from the two of us how proud we are of all of you and how amazingly you are all doing under extreme circumstances.