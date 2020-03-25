Kate Middleton reaction: How Kate has responded to Meghan Markle’s departure

KATE, DUCHESS OF CAMBRIDGE has been the embodiment of calm since Meghan Markle and Prince Harry announced their split from the Royal Family. However, according to a royal source, Kate’s measured reaction to Megxit is not quite what it seems

Kate, Duchess of Cambridge, 38, and Prince William, 37, have been exemplar royals in recent months while a crisis has raged at the heart of the monarchy. Now Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s departure is in sight details about how Kate reacted to their decision have come to light.

Kate and William are the future heads of the royal family and as such are tightly bound to the notion of royal duty. As sixth in line to the throne, Harry was never likely to be king and is, therefore, free to pursue a more independent life than his older brother. However, it is highly unlikely either Kate or William ever imagined Harry would one day relinquish his royal role altogether. Before Harry and Meghan Markle became an item he was part of a tight-knit trio with Kate and William.

The three of them would often carry out royal engagements together and while Harry was a bit of gooseberry at these events Kate seemed to treat him like a beloved younger brother. Following Harry’s marriage to Meghan, it seems only natural the trio disbanded as the Sussexes set out to create their own brand of royal. However, Meghan and Harry struggled in the royal limelight and ultimately felt they had no choice but to quit the Firm altogether. From March 31 Meghan and Harry will cease to be senior royals and will no longer represent the Crown.

Meghan and Harry had hoped to continue supporting the Queen while distancing themselves from the royal bubble however, this was found to be impossible. A source close to the couple has claimed the way in which Megxit unfurled has deeply impacted both Meghan and Harry. Speaking to Vanity Fair’s royal correspondent Katie Nicholl, a friend of the couple explained: “It’s not been easy for anyone. “I think they’re both pretty emotional.”

But it is not just Meghan and Harry who have been hurt by Megxit, the royal split is reported to have hit Kate hard too. One royal source told Vanity Fair: “To be honest, I think Kate has taken it all badly. “She, Harry, and William were once such a happy trio, she thinks what has happened is all very sad.” One royal commentator has claimed that while sad, Megxit has solidified Kate and Wills’ status as the Royal Family’s future. Royal expert Richard Fitzwilliams said: “We are, however sadly, where we are. It had been known for some time that Harry and Meghan had been unhappy with royal life and were seeking to change their roles.”