Kate Middleton snub: How Beatrice and Eugenie are still friends with William’s crush

KATE MIDDLETON is thought to have as rift with Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie, exacerbated by their friendship with the Duke of Cambridge’s former crush, an archived report has revealed.

Kate and William will be celebrating their ninth wedding anniversary at the end of this month. Their married life has been idyllic, and Kate has become a key member of the Royal Family over the years. However, her relationship with Beatrice and Eugenie is believed to be slightly more rocky.

Reporter Catherine Ostler explained the tense relationship between Kate and the York sisters in an article for the Daily Mail, back in 2016. She explained: “Beatrice and Eugenie have a very glitzy international, party-girl streak — particularly Beatrice. “They like the deck of a superyacht, a chatel pool, a New York dance floor, or a hot new restaurant in LA.” The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, on the other hand, prefer time in north Norfolk and the countryside.

Unlike the York sisters, they have “no interest in befriending celebrities”. One of those within the Yorks’ celebrity social circles is the actress, model and socialite who William allegedly used to fancy. Ms Ostler explained: “Where their social circles do overlap, it seems to make relations trickier still.” She continued: “If the flawless Kate has anything resembling an Achilles’ heel, it’s Isabella.

“Formerly Isabella Anstruther-Gough-Calthorpe, she is the leggy blonde with whom Prince William was once said to have been smitten, even supposedly turning to her during his break from Kate.” She is now married to Sam Branson, the son of Virgin tycoon Richard Branson, although there are reportedly still tensions between her and Kate. Ms Ostler continued: “While she was invited to the royal wedding, she has not become friends with Kate — which is unusual, as the Duchess makes it a habit to be friendly to any women with whom William has history, such as the brunette ex Jecca Craig or socialite Davina Duckworth-Chad.”

Eugenie and Beatrice are friends with Isabella as well as her half-sister, Cressida Bonas, who also dated Prince Harry. They are also close to another one of Harry’s exes, Chelsy Davy, who never quite clicked with Kate either, despite both being on the Royal Family’s periphery as royal girlfriends for years. According to a report in the Daily Mirror from 2018, Kate was also irritated by another one of William’s exes at university — Carly Massy-Birch. Royal expert Katie Nicholl claimed in her book ‘The Making of Royal Romance’ that an insider explained a university drinking game got out of hand when they were students in 2002.