Kate Middleton struggle: One HUGE challenge Kate has with George and Louis in lockdown

KATE, DUCHESS OF CAMBRIDGE and Prince William appeared on national television to urge Britons to look after their mental health during lockdown. This is the one challenge Kate admitted to facing with both Prince George and Prince Louis at home.

Kate, Duchess of Cambridge, 38, and Prince William, 37, are spending lockdown in Norfolk with their three children – Prince George, six, Princess Charlotte, four, and Prince Louis, one. The royal couple has maintained a morale-boosting presence throughout the coronavirus crisis and appeared on BBC Breakfast to share an important message on Friday.

In 2016, the couple founded mental wellbeing initiative Heads Together and they have urged people to care of their mental health during the coronavirus pandemic. The couple plugged Public Health England’s NHS Every Mind Matters mental health service which provides online help for people struggling with their mental wellbeing. They encouraged Britons to talk to each other using technology and online tools to help take care of their mental wellbeing while social-distancing remains in place. Asked about the importance of looking out for one’s mental health during the current crisis, Kate told the BBC: “There’s been a lot of focus on all the physical get again, physical wellbeing here and going out and making sure that we’ve got enough food supplies and things like that. We mustn’t forget our mental well-being as well.”

She also shared some of the challenges she and William had been facing as parents during lockdown. According to Kate, the age gap between George, six, and Louis, one, meant she has to tailor what she tells each of them about coronavirus to make it age-appropriate. The Duchess said: “It’s been ups and downs, like a lot of families self-isolating. “George is much older than Louis is and things but they are aware, I’m always surprised.”

The mother-of-three added: “And although you don’t want to scare them and make it too overwhelming, I think it is appropriate to acknowledge it in the simple ways and age-appropriate ways.” Kate revealed she had been making her youngsters stick to a tight schedule throughout the crisis and hadn’t let them know it was the Easter Holidays. The Duchess added: “Don’t tell the children, we’ve actually kept it going through the holidays. “I feel very mean! (laughs).”

She added: “The children have got such stamina I don’t know how. “Honestly, you get to the end of the day and you write down the list of all the things that you’ve done in that day. “So you pitch a tent take the tent down again, cook, bake. “You get to the end of the day – they have had a lovely time – but it is amazing how much you can cram into one day that’s for sure.”