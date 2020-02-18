Kate Middleton tells podcast about her ‘mummy guilt’

The Duchess of Cambridge gave an unprecedented insight into her personal life, revealing that she suffers constant guilt as she juggles motherhood and work.

In an extraordinary interview – one of the most intimate ever given by a senior Royal – she shared her anxieties and doubts about parenting including battling ‘mummy guilt’ and worrying about falling short in her parenting to George, Charlotte and Louis.

The 38-year-old described herself as a ‘hands-on-mum’, but believes any mother who does not admit to feeling like a failure from time to time is ‘lying’.

She spoke of her dismay at how royal duties sometimes force her to abandon parenting tasks such as doing the school run – and joked that her children berate her it.

In the deeply personal interview, Kate also revealed she tried hypnobirthing – a form of meditation – to banish fears of childbirth following horrendous morning sickness during her pregnancies.

The duchess told all to the Happy Mum Happy Baby podcast hosted by Giovanna Fletcher, who has also written about being a mother to three children with her husband Tom Fletcher, a member of the band McFly.

Asked if she struggled from ‘mum guilt’, the duchess replied: ‘Yes absolutely – and anyone who doesn’t as a mother is actually lying. Yes – all the time.’

Kate who has a nanny, Maria Teresa Turrion Borrallo, said during the podcast: ‘There’s such a pull, but I am such a hands-on mum, and whatever you’re doing you want to make sure you’re doing the uttermost best job you can for your children.’

Kate’s interview was recorded at the end of January after the duchess made an early-morning visit to a nursery and pre-school in Stockwell, south London, and she joked about how her two eldest children chastised her over her priorities as a mother.

She said: ‘And you know, even this morning, coming to the nursery visit here, George and Charlotte were like, ‘Mummy how could you possibly not be dropping us off at school this morning?’

‘But no, it’s a constant challenge, you hear it time and time again from mums.

‘Even mums who aren’t necessarily working, aren’t pulled in the directions of having to juggle work life and family life – there’s always something.’

Kate added: ‘And always sort of questioning your own decisions, and your own judgments, and things like that, and I think that starts from the moment you have a baby.’

At the start of all of her pregnancies the duchess suffered from a form of morning sickness called hyperemesis gravidarum, which causes severe vomiting and can lead to dehydration, weight loss and a build-up of toxins in the blood or urine.

Because of the illness she described herself as ‘not the happiest of pregnant people’, adding: ‘Lots of people have it far, far worse, but it was definitely a challenge. Not just for me but also for your loved ones around you.’

The duchess went on to say: ‘You know, William didn’t feel he could do much to help and it’s hard for everyone to see you suffering without actually being able to do anything about it.’

The duchess explained how her experience with the severe morning sickness led her to hypnobirthing, as she came to realise the importance of ‘mind over the body’ after trying everything to overcome the illness.

She joked: ‘I’m not going to say that William was standing there sort of, chanting sweet nothings at me. He definitely wasn’t. I didn’t even ask him about it, but it was just something I wanted to do for myself.

‘I saw the power of it really, the meditation and the deep breathing and things like that, that they teach you in hypnobirthing, when I was really sick, and actually I realised that this was something I could take control of, I suppose, during labour. It was hugely powerful.’

Kate was asked what parts of her childhood she wanted to give to her children, and spoke poignantly about a picture of her four-year-old daughter.

She said: ‘I’ve got this one photo of Charlotte smelling a bluebell, and really for me, it’s moments like that mean so much to me as a parent.

‘And I try every day to put moments like that in, even if they’re small or even if I don’t have time – but that in an ideal world (that) is what I would like to do.’

Kate also opened up about her own childhood, and gushed over her own parents for their ‘huge dedication’.

She said: ‘I had a very happy childhood. It was great fun and I’m very lucky I come from a very strong family. My parents were hugely dedicated. I really appreciate now as a parent how much they sacrificed for us…

‘They came to every sports match, they’d be the ones on the side line shouting…

‘But what resonates most is the simple things. I see that now with my own children. Life now is so busy and distracting and sometimes simple things like watching a fire on a really rainy day provides such enjoyment.

‘I remember that from my childhood, the simple things, like going for a walk together, I try to do this with my children.

‘It totally strips away complications and pressures. I think those experiences mean so much to children and the world they’re in which is a real adventure at that age.’

The Duchess also spoke about what sort of childhood she would like to give to George, Charlotte and Louis.

She said: ‘From my experience coupled with what I know now, there’s few things – one is the quality of relationships, the moments spent with people around you.

‘I remember that from childhood, my amazing granny devoted so much time. Playing, doing arts and crafts, cooking, gardening. I try and incorporate that into experiences I give my children now. Also environments they split their time in – having a happy home a safe environment.

‘Also as children they spend lots of time outside – and it’s great for physical well-being. It’s a great environment to spend time building quality relationships in without the distractions.’

In an especially candid section of the interview the Duchess was asked who she would write a letter about motherhood too and what would she say.

After taking a second to consider her answer, the mother-of-three replied: ‘Could I write back to myself? Is that weird? I’d like to have written at beginning of my pregnancy with my first child.

‘Think now with my experience as a mother and what I have learnt on this journey diving deeper into the early years landscape.

‘I’ve learnt a huge amount I would like to go back and tell myself at beginning.

‘Simple things really make a difference, quality time with children is what matters not whether you’ve done very single drop off and pick up.

‘Quality moments like properly listening and understanding what they feel and taking time as mother to think ‘how am I feeling?’ or is this bringing up how I feel and making it worse for them?

Kate said she wanted to begin a ‘generational change’ in early years development, and highlighted her Five Big Questions On The Under-Fives survey, launched in January to spark a UK-wide conversation about creating the best foundations for children to thrive.

The month-long online poll, conducted by Ipsos Mori on behalf of Kate’s Royal Foundation, is thought to be the biggest survey of its kind and the data will guide the duchess’ future work.

The Five Big questions On The Under-Fives has now attracted 200,000 responses. Kate said: ‘What we’re doing with the survey is asking people – what is it that matters for them in raising their children today.

‘It’s going to take a long time, I’m talking about a generational change, but hopefully this is the first small step: to start a conversation around the importance of early-childhood development.’

The Duchess spoke at length about her survey, saying the project has been ‘quite a journey’ and that she’s ‘excited to talk about it a bit more publicly.’

She said: ‘Since being married and looking into this, it’s become a huge passion – going out and listening to what makes people tick and also things that unify people and also struggles people are facing right in the early days.

‘Meeting people struggling with abuse, homelessness and things like that you really get moved by some of the challenges that people are facing and its heart-breaking to hear. The more you look into everybody’s experiences so much of those get traced back to earliest years of someone’s life and you hear that time and time again across the nation and the world.

‘You hear the sad reality that actually what experiences you have in childhood have a life-long impact on your future health and happiness. I suppose that has really driven my interest in digging deep [into early years]. I’ve been speaking to doctors, charities, trying to work out what can be done to help prevent some social challenges.’

Kate also mentioned her Heads Together campaign, which she ran alongside Prince William as well as Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

During the chat Giovanna said: ‘You find talking to mums, everyone has something in common – so many elements that overlap whether that’s sleepless nights or feel like I’ve failed today, work guilt. Tiny elements can become so heavy on you and talking about them lifts us all up.’

The Duchess replied: ‘We saw some of that in the Heads Together campaign. There’s a taboo and secrecy around speaking out about emotions.

‘There’s so many milestones, especially as a first time mother, which focus on the physical development and there’s not lots on social and emotional ones of the child which is a precursor of talking about mental health later in life.

‘I’m really glad people are thinking about it [the 5 questions survey]. I didn’t want to make the questions too specific. One mother I recently chatted too said she had been on Google to try and help answer, and I told her there’s no right or wrong answers! We’re not going to mark you at the end!

‘I think the results will be fascinating and one of the privileges of being in the family and having the job that I do is we end up meeting lots of people from all walks of life and I feel I know sometimes what they’re struggling with but am always surprised.

‘Sometimes it [conversations]take a totally different turn. We’re all focused on our own environment and sometimes it’s really good to look outside and see what others are struggling with, or at the same time and what they’re all doing to pull together.’

Giovanna: Welcome to the podcast! Can you tell I’m nervous – I’m talking so fast. It’s a pleasure to welcome you, I see you’ve been busy working.

The Duchess of Cambridge: Yes, It’s been quite a journey, I’m excited to talk about this a bit more publicly. Since being married and looking into this [early years], it’s become a huge passion – going out and listening to what makes people tick and also things that unify people and also struggles people are facing right in the early days. Meeting people struggling with abuse, homelessness and things like that you really get moved by some of the challenges that people are facing and its heart-breaking to hear. The more you look into everybody’s experiences so much of those get traced back to earliest years of someone’s life and you hear that time and time again across the nation and the world. You hear the sad reality that actually what experiences you have in childhood have a life-long impact on your future health and happiness. I suppose that has really driven my interest in digging deep [into early years]. I’ve been speaking to doctors, charities, trying to work out what can be done to help prevent some sad social challenges…

I have a personal interest now I’m a mum, there’s stuff I would have done so differently right at the beginning, considering what I’ve learnt now. I’ve spoken to doctors and experts, but it’s important to chat to families as well.

G: A huge part is opening up conversation

K: I don’t know whether it’s part of everyday conversion. It’s mixed, people doing it [raising children in the early year]appear publicly to be doing it very well and everything’s hunkidory but there’s also those finding it hard. I’ve found there’s so much, no matter what life you come from, so many things that unify parents and families. It’s really powerful to find ways to unify people to work together.

G: I have found talking to mums, that everyone has something in common – so many elements that over lap whether it’s sleepless nights or feeling like I’ve failed today, or work guilt. Tiny elements can become so heavy on you and talking about it lifts us all up.

K: We saw some of that in the Heads Together campaign. There’s a taboo and secrecy around speaking out about emotions. So many milestones especially as a first time mother focus on the physical development and there’s not lots on social and emotional ones of the child which is a precursor of talking about mental health later in life.

That’s also why your podcast is so beautifully named. There’s scientific evidence about how how the parent feels and how that links to family well being.

G: So many people since the survey launched have talked about it to me. Are you surprised by the reaction?

K: I’m really glad people are thinking about it [the 5 questions survey]. I didn’t want to make the questions too specific. One mother I recently chatted too said she had been on Google to try and help answer, and I told her there’s no right or wrong answers! We’re not going to mark you at the end! Hopefully it’s quick so everyone can take part.

G: What was your childhood like?

K: I had a very happy childhood. It was great fun I’m very lucky I come from a very strong family. My parents were hugely dedicated. really appriciate now as a parent how much they sacrificed for us

G: That’s a typical thing you always hear, I appreciate my parents so much more now!

K: Very true! My parents came to every sports match, they’d be the ones on the side line shouting. There was always family holidays together. But what resonates most is the simple things. I see that now with my own children. Life now is so busy and distracting and sometimes simple things like watching a fire on a really rainy day provides such enjoyment. I remember that from my childhood, the simple things, like going for a walk together, I try to do this with my children. It totally strips away complications and pressures. think those experiences mean so much to children and world they’re in which us a real adventure at that age.

G: I was thinking about my childhood recently and remembered how when we were kids every weekend we used to go Currys or Comet and play with washing machines [laughs]

K: Yes testing it all out! And how about your childhood?

G: I was very happy at home, but also badly bullied. I know parts of my childhood have played into the kind of mum I’ve become.

K: Yes, I was at a prison recently looking at intergenerational links and how things can become so embedded in family traditions, behavior patterns and relationships.

A wise man did say to me, because I was having doubts an questions and guilty element of being away for work, they said actually although the idea that a nuclear family, the responsibility of family being that of the people who are in charge, we’re actually more like animals than we think we are.

We need people around us and the more people around our children who are safe and loving and caring the better. it was a weight off my shoulder. its not totally my responsibly to do everything. we all have good days and bad days. If you can dilute that with others who aren’t on that particular day struggling it makes such a difference for your child.

G: Do you struggle with mum guilt?

K: Yes! Anyone who doesn’t as a mother is actually lying! All the time, even this morning going to the nursery visit here George and Charlotte were like mummy how could you possibly not drop us off at school this morning. It’s a constant challenge. I hear from mums who are not even working yet they get pulled in different directions, trying to juggle. There’s always something. Questioning your own decisions starts from moment you have a baby. I also feel a huge responsibility as what I’ve learn over years is so fascinating. Definitely would have done things different even in my pregnancy knowing what I know know about early years.

I now know so much about exercise and healthy diet and also how emotional wellbeing of mother impacts baby you’re growing. I was much more aware third time round than first.

G: What was your first pregnancy like?

K: It was fine. I got very bad morning sickness. So I’m not the happiest of pregnant people. I’ve had it every time. Lots of people have it far worst but it was definitely a challenge. Not just you, but those around you. William didn’t feel he could do much to help. it’s hard for everyone to see you suffering when they can’t do anything about it.

I felt utterly rotten. I was really sick. I wasn’t eating what I should be eating and yet my body still able to take all goodness and grow new life which I think is fascinating.

After having the morning sickness, I realised power of the mind over body I tried everything to get me through it [labour]

G: I think people are talking more and more (about mind and hypnobirthing) and I wish more spoke about it as it is amazing!

K: There’s levels of it. I’m not going to say that William was standing there sort of, chanting sweet nothings at me. He definitely wasn’t. I didn’t even ask him about it, but it was just something I wanted to do for myself. I saw the power of it really, the meditation and the deep breathing and things like that, that they teach you in hypnobirthing, when I was really sick, and actually I realised that this was something I could take control of, I suppose, during labour. It was hugely powerful.

Because I was so bad in pregnancy, I quite liked labour! I knew it was an event there would be an ending too. I know some people have really difficult times, so its not for everybody. No pregnancy, no birth, is the same! You think I’ve done this before I know what I’m doing.

Something which came up time and time again [in the survey], was mothers expectation and what they felt should or what they want to happen and the guilt that came through when things don’t work out how they think they should have… Nature does take course – midwives are so extraordinary, providing so much reassurance. It’s amazing to watch how they support a mother in their care.

There’s lots of information over the labour but then I think the challenge is when you’re sent home with a newborn baby – especially as a first time mother – and you’re like oh my goodness am I ok to do this?!

G: What was it like when you help Prince George in your arms?

K: Amazing, amazing! It is extraordinary as I said how the human body does that its utterly extraordinary. He was very sweet and also I was relived he was happy and healthy. We didn’t know he was a boy, it was a surprise. And also seeing your husband and seeing pure joy on his face – it’s really special.

G: Joy and simplicity

K: That’s what we as parents have to try and remember, it’s the simple things that matter. What I try and remind myself on a daily basis. Speaking to holocaust survivors recently it was heart-warming to hear it’s things that matter to all of us like family which are what actually make the biggest difference to everybody…. there’s lots that unites us to core values of human kindness.

G: What was it like knowing so many outside after giving birth? When you’re in your cocoon … did you switch on the tele like they’re covering this as well?

K: It was slightly terrifying, not going to lie. It’s hard to compartmentalize the whole thing. Because everyone is so supportive and William and I were really conscious that everyone was really excited about. We were hugely grateful for the support the public showed us and for us to be able to share that joy and appreciation with public felt really important. But equally that was coupled with a new born baby and inexperienced parents and the uncertainty of what that held.

G – How many hours after the birth did you come out?

C – Oh wow, it’s all a bit of a blur. I stayed in hospital overnight. I remember there was a huge thunderstorm so I didn’t get much sleep. But I was keen to come home as all my memories of being in hospital were from being sick so I didn’t want to hang around and was desperate to come home and get back to normality. I think you think with your first baby everything will go back to how it was and I underestimated the impact it had on our lives from that moment and unless have a child you don’t realise, no amount of planning and preparations can get you ready.

G– I remember watching you coming out, I was so excited and the Duke, when he put George in the car the first time- that was seamless.

K: He probably didn’t think so at the time! We were like, what do we do .. the swaddle! How is that meant to work? We’d even tried to practise with a little baby, like a little doll, at home. It never works out the way you planned it. It was hard to do that on the world’s stage.

There’s a wonderful support network for women in pregnancy and delivery, then a lonely period before going into education system. There’s not a huge amount out there for inbetween. It can be a lonely period for a mother, and families. What we’re looking for [with the survey]are ways to join the dots.

G: Yes, when you leave the hospital and get home, there can be this eerily silence.

K: Yeah, it wasn’t that quiet in our household! [laughs]It took us a little time to get ourselves settled again but that’s the beauty of a new-born baby. You’re pulled to the toughest and most unknown places really that you hadn’t necessarily thought of before.

It can almost be worse if you read the [parenting]books! That plays into thinking things should happen like this.

G: What parts of your childhood do you want to give your children?

K: From my experience coupled with what I know now, there’s few things – one is the quality of relationships, the moments spent with people around you. I remember that from childhood, my amazing granny devoted so much time. Playing, doing arts and crafts, cooking, gardening. I try and incorporate that into experiences I give my children now. Also environments they split their time in – having a happy home a safe environment. Also as children they spend lots of time outside – and it’s great for physical wellbeing. It’s a great environment to spend time building quality relationships without the distractions. There’s one photo of Charlotte smelling a bluebell, and that means so much to me. I try so hard to fit moments like that in.

G: If you wrote a letter about motherhood, who would it be too and what would you say?

K: [hesitates for a moment]Could I write back to myself? Is that weird? I’d like to have written at beginning of my pregnancy with my first child. I think now what my experience as a mother and learnt on journey diving deeper of early years landscape. I’ve learnt a huge amount I would like to go back and tell myself at beginning.

Simple things really make a difference, quality time with children is what matters not whether you’ve done very single drop off and pick up. Quality moments like properly listening and understanding what they feel and taking time as mother thinking how am I feeling or is this bringing up how I feel and making it worse for them?

I was asked recently what would you want your children to remember about their childhood. It’sa good question to think about. Is it I’m sitting down trying to do maths and spelling homework? Or that we’ve tried to go out and cook sausages on a bonfire but it didn’t work as it’s too wet. That’s what I want them to remember as a mother and also as a family going to the beach. Filling our boots full of water, getting soaking wet. Those are what I want them to remember, not a stressful household where we’re trying to do everything.

There’s lots of pressure. I read a quote from the founder of the National Trust recently which said our lives are so busy, hectic all we need is quiet and things to be still. That was written years ago, imagine what she’d say now! You can get so distracted, and put pressure on yourself which impacts children.

G: Yes, three children can be chaotic! Ours are similar ages.

K: When the third comes along you think, how can you physically get all three out the car at same time? And you can’t! [laughs]

It’s such a pull but I’m such a hands on mum and whatever you’re doing you want to make sure you’re doing the best you can for your children.

Getting mothers to speak openly about their experiences is what we hope happens with the survey, and we hope to be addressing stigma as I think that stops people reaching out

