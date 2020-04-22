Kate Middleton v Meghan Markle net worth: Richest Duchess revealed

DUCHESS’ Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle have married into one of the UK’s wealthiest families, but which royal has the highest fortune? Net worth of both revealed.

The wealth of the Royal Family is well documented, with Forbes reporting in 2017 that the monarchy’s worth is estimated to stand at £70 billion ($88 billion) when taking into account the concrete assets and the value of the family brand. However, this figure doesn’t include the Queen’s or any other individuals’ own finances; the head of the family alone was said to have an estimated personal net worth of £424 million ($530 million) as of 2016.

But what kind of money is made by those who marry into the institution? Both Kate Middleton, Duchess of Cambridge and Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex have joined the royals this way, marrying Prince William and Prince Harry respectively. Now style icons, the 38-year-old sisters-in-law come from very different family backgrounds and met their husbands at different stages in their lives. Kate Middleton married Prince William in 2011, having met him at the prestigious University of St Andrews in Scotland. The Duchess of Cambridge is said to have a net worth of £8 million ($10 million) according to Celebrity Net Worth.

Kate may be living a life of luxury now that she’s a regular at the palace, but she had a comfortable upbringing too. The Duchess was born in Reading, and her parents made their money from launching their own business, Party Pieces, when she was just five years old, selling party supplies and decorations. The lucrative company helped to send Kate to the famed university where she went on to meet Prince William; the Evening Standard reported in 2019 that the company was now worth an estimated £40 million ($50 million). However, while the Duchess’s individual assets are modest in comparison to many of the royals, her collective net worth with husband the Duke of Cambridge tells a different story. Prince William has a net worth of £32 million ($40 million) according to Celebrity Net Worth, having inherited from his father Charles, the Prince of Wales, and the late Diana, Princess of Wales.

Meanwhile Meghan Markle came to the royals from a more humble family background – and despite a successful career as an actress and model before she earned her royal title, the Duchess of Sussex is said to have half of Kate’s net worth at just £4 million ($5 million). Born in LA in California, Meghan attended university in Chicago before pursuing an acting career and is best known for starring as Rachel Zane in the law drama Suits. The American actress also had parts in TV series 90210 and various films, but she soon quit the big screen when she married Prince Harry in 2018. However it was the successful TV show that made her the most money – Fortune magazine estimated that Meghan was paid £40,000 ($50,000) per episode of Suits, amounting to an annual salary of around £360,000 ($450,000) by the time she left.

According to Know Net Worth, Meghan was also paid £149,000 ($187,000) for appearing in Remember Me and £137,000 ($171,429) for The Candidate, which were both released in 2010. She also ran a lifestyle website called The Tig, which she ran by earning through sponsored content before closing it down. Now that the royal couple have chosen to step away and are striving to ‘become financially independent’, the spotlight is on how Meghan and Harry will continue to make their money. However, like his brother, Prince Harry is sitting on a small fortune; estimates on his net worth range from £20 million ($25 million) up to £32 million ($40 million). This is largely thanks to a trust fund said to be worth £10.6 million ($13.3 million), set up by his late mother, as well as money from the Queen and a small salary from his time in the army.