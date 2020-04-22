Kate Middleton’s £300,000 engagement ring should actually belong to Meghan Markle

KATE MIDDLETON and Meghan Markle, both 38, are members of the Royal Family. They both have stunning engagement rings. Should Kate’s jewel actually have been Meghan’s?

How did Kate Middleton become a royal?

Kate Middleton joined the Royal Family when she married Prince William in 2011. Seven years later, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry tied the knot at Windsor castle. Should Kate’s iconic ring that once belonged to Princess Diana actually be Meghan’s?

When William proposed to Kate, she was given a beautiful sapphire jewel that once belonged to Princess Diana. The timeless ring is set in white gold with a 12-carat oval sapphire with 14 solitaire diamonds. The ring was first bought for Princess Diana and was worth £28,000 when Prince Charles proposed in 1981. However, the valuation has since soared and it is believed to be worth as much as £300,000.

Kate has worn the ring for ten years and is rarely seen without the piece. Although it is widely associated with the Duchess of Cambridge, it could actually have been Meghan Markle’s. In fact, it was a touching gesture from Prince Harry that led to Kate getting the ring, an expert explained. Speaking in the 2017 Amazon Prime documentary, “The Diana Story”, former servant of the royal household, Paul Burrell, said Prince William and Prince Harry chose pieces from their mother’s collection.

While Prince William opted for her Cartier watch, it was reportedly Harry who nabbed Diana’s sapphire engagement ring. This is something the Duke of Sussex held onto until William shared his plans to propose. Paul explained: “Harry said to him, ‘Wouldn’t it be fitting if she had Mummy’s ring?’ “Then one day that ring will be sat on the throne of England. Harry gave up his precious treasure.

“His one thing he kept from his mother, he gave to his brother. That’s selfless, kind, and exactly who Diana was.” Prince Harry reportedly passed the jewel to his brother so that it could sit on the throne if Prince William becomes King. If he had kept it, the royal may have used the ring to propose to Meghan Markle. However, the Duchess of Sussex definitely didn’t miss out on royal bling. She was proposed to with a diamond ring that was custom-made by Prince Harry.

The pricey jewel was estimated to be worth an eye-watering £260,000 in 2017. It featured a gold band with three diamonds that all had a special meaning to the couple. The main stone was sourced from Botswana and the diamonds on either side were from Princess Diana’s jewellery collection. The Duchess of Sussex was given a stunning personalised ring but she may have received Kate’s sapphire ring if Prince Harry had chose to keep it. How did Kate Middleton become a royal? Kate Middleton, or Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, was born on 9 January 1982 at the Royal Berkshire Hospital, Reading, England. She was born to Michael and Carole Middleton, a former flight dispatcher and air hostess. The couple founded a party supplies company, Party Pieces, in 1987 – now estimated to be worth £30 million. Kate has a younger sister Pippa Matthews, 34, and a younger brother James Middleton, 31. Kate and her family moved to Amman, Jordan, in 1984, where the future Duchess was educated at an English-speaking nursery school. After moving back to Berkshire the family sent Kate to private school, St Andrews School. She went on to briefly study at Downe House before moving onto Marlborough College where she boarded. For university the young Kate attended the University of St Andrews in Fife, Scotland. Here she was awarded an undergraduate MA (2:1 Hons) in history of art. Kate met Prince William when they were both studying at St Andrews, and both living in St Salvator’s Hall. Famously, William reportedly took a fancy to Kate after she wore a see-through dress during a fashion show. In 2003 the couple began dating and lived together during their second year of university. The couple split in April 2007, however, in October they were back together. Prince William proposed to Kate Middleton with his late mother Princess Diana’s engagement ring in October 2010. The couple were holidaying in Kenya at the time. On 29 April 2011 they married at Westminster Abbey with a whopping 26 million watching the event live. Kate wore an Alexander McQueen dress worth a reported £250,000 on the big day. Kate assumed the title “Her Royal Highness The Duchess of Cambridge” and also become the Duchess of Cambridge on the day.

How did Kate Middleton become a royal?