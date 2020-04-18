Kate Middleton’s summer style secret revealed – Duchess of Cambridge’s favourite

Kate Middleton and Prince William appeared on a video call last week to speak to adorable children. Kate and William called children and staff at Casterton Primary Academy, where teachers were looking after children of key workers and vulnerable children.

Kate, 38, wore a mustard coloured top. While it was difficult to tell what she was wearing, style fans soon sniffed it out.

The Duchess of Cambridge was wearing a jumper from Zara.

The top has balloon style sleeves and is gathered at the shoulder.

She wore it with a pair for gold earrings, the Catherine Zoraida Fern Leaf Earrings, which cost £165.

The style is exactly the same style of sleeve that featured in a red dress from the high street store Kate wore in February.