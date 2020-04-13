Kate & William hire social media expert behind Meghan & Harry’s Sussex Royal Instagram

KATE and Prince William have hired the social media expert behind Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s Instagram account.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who quit royal duties on March 31, made 15 members of staff redundant when they closed their Buckingham Palace office. But the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have snapped up Meghan and Harry’s digital communications lead David Watkins.

Mr Watkins, who previously worked for fashion brand Burberry, began his new digital communications and social media role for William and Kate in April, according to his LinkedIn profile. The Cambridges have 11.5million followers on their Kensington Palace Instagram, as well as 1.9million on Twitter. Mr Watkins had worked for Meghan and Harry since July 2019, months after they launched their Sussex Royal Instagram account which gathered more than 11 million followers. The Sussexes bowed out from the Royal Family with a goodbye message on Instagram, which will now be inactive after they were forced to drop the use of the word royal and rebrand.

Meghan and Harry said: “As we can all feel, the world at this moment seems extraordinarily fragile. “Yet we are confident that every human being has the potential and opportunity to make a difference—as seen now across the globe, in our families, our communities and those on the front line—together we can lift each other up to realise the fullness of that promise. “What’s most important right now is the health and wellbeing of everyone across the globe and finding solutions for the many issues that have presented themselves as a result of this pandemic.

“As we all find the part we are to play in this global shift and changing of habits, we are focusing this new chapter to understand how we can best contribute. “While you may not see us here, the work continues. “Thank you to this community – for the support, the inspiration and the shared commitment to the good in the world.

“We look forward to reconnecting with you soon. You’ve been great! “Until then, please take good care of yourselves, and of one another.” Meghan and Harry are starting a new life in Los Angeles with their son Archie. The couple are said to be living close to Hollywood amid the coronavirus lockdown.

The Sussexes plunged the monarchy into crisis when they announced plans to step back as senior royals in a bombshell statement in January. They had hoped for a dual role supporting the Queen and earning their own money but the idea was deemed unworkable. Earlier this week, it emerged that Meghan and Harry are launching a charitable organisation called Archewell to replace Sussex Royal after paperwork regarding the new brand was filed in the US. The couple told the Telegraph: “Like you, our focus is on supporting efforts to tackle the global Covid-19 pandemic but faced with this information coming to light, we felt compelled to share the story of how this came to be.