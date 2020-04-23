Katie McGlynn sends Corrie fans wild as assets escape from totally frontless dress

Coronation Street babe Katie McGlynn sent her fans into meltdown as she flaunted her figure in a seriously sizzling throwback snap in a totally frontless white dress

Coronation Street ‘s Katie McGlynn left little to the imagination as she shared a series of gorgeous snaps of herself in a daring plunging white dress for a cheeky throwback.

The former Coronation Street cast member, 26, looked gorgeous as she posed for the camera in a number of different poses.

Katie looked stunning as the frontless white dress struggled to contain her ample assets, leaving her followers very hot under the collar.

Reminiscing about her make-up from the event, Katie’s glamorous beauty look sent fans wild as she slicked on dark purple lipstick.

Keeping her eye make-up simple, she put on gold eyeshadow and lashings of mascara as she beamed for the camera with her make-up artist.

She kept her white blonde hair tired into an elegant bun as she let her curves do the talking, sending her fans wild.

Katie captioned the snap: “Oh I do miss being glammed up and silly with this one.”

It didn’t take long for the compliment to come pouring in for Katie’s look, which she donned for the Inside Soap Awards in October last year.

One fan posted: “What gorgeous ladies.”

Another added: “Looking sexy.”

A third chipped in: “You are so gorgeous Katie.”

A fourth wrote: “What a beautiful photo.”

Katie has been leaving her fans hot under the collar as she also shared a throwback snap of herself in a seriously plunging purple swimsuit.

Flaunting her assets in the daring one-piece, Katie looked stunning as she beamed for the camera with peachy hair and black sunglasses.

She did the picture in honour of the Easter holidays earlier this month, as she wrote: “Happy Easter Everyone! Have an eggsellent day!

“Let’s hope the sun is going to pop back out again very soon!”