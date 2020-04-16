Katie Price confirms truth behind emergency situation rehabilitation stint after breakdown

Katie Price is readied to open up regarding her emergency situation remain in The Priory for severe anxiety after she endured a break down in a one-hour special of her program My Crazy Life

The truth tv tale is established to discuss her difficult time during a one-hour special of her Quest Red reveal Katie Price: My Crazy Life.

The hour-long episode will certainly air next month, and also will certainly record Katie’s life in the run-up to her malfunction, the minutes after and also the start of exactly how she’s taking care of the coronavirus pandemic.

The episode will open up with Katie avoiding to the French Alps after her personal bankruptcy concerns and also split from Kris Boyson to promote her all new songs single.

When she obtains residence to the UK, Katie increases to Newcastle for her most recent money-making venture– a makeup masterclass.

Points endanger to go terribly wrong when her plans are almost hindered by a last min oral emergency situation.

As Katie’s life goes on, her problems expand and at some point she’s confessed to The Priory to get therapy for serious anxiety.

When she goes out, she speaks to mum Amy as well as friend Rick concerning why she checked right into The Priory.

She after that attempts to obtain her life back on course, by locating a new area to call her house.

However Katie’s anxiety only grows when the coronavirus pandemic begins to worsen and also even worse and also her unwell mum is required to self-isolate.

She heads to offer Amy a gift, yet has to remain outside the closed door to speak to her.

Katie Price: My Crazy Life premieres at 10pm Monday 4h May solely on Quest Red and dplay