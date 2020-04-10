Keir Starmer becomes Labour leader as Nandy and Long-Bailey lose – Corbyn era finally ends

KEIR STARMER has been confirmed as the new Labour party leader after he saw off Rebecca Long-Bailey and Lisa Nandy in the party’s leadership election.

Sir Keir won in the first round with more than 50% of the votes. He has become Leader of the Opposition, succeeeding Jeremy Corbyn, who announced he was stepping down after the general election in December. The shadow Brexit secretary and former director of public prosecutions was the bookies’ favourite to win the leadership, despite being viewed as more of a centrist than Ms Long-Bailey, who was seen as the ‘continuity Corbyn’ candidate. Angela Rayner has been elected Deputy Leader of the Labour Party.

Starmer and Rayner won with 56.2 per cent and 52.6 pe rcent of the vote respectively in the first round of the contest. The result arrived late after Labour’s website crashed. In his first address to the nation, Sir Keir said: “It is the honour and the privilege of my life to be elected as leader of the Labour Party. It comes at a moment like none other in our lifetime. “Coronavirus has brought normal life to a halt. Our cities, our towns and our villages are silent, our roads deserted. Public life has all but come to a standstill and we’re missing each other. “It reminds us of what really matters, our family, our friends, our relationships. The love we have for one another. Our health. “Our connections with those that we don’t know. A greeting from a stranger, a kind word from a neighbour. These make up society. They remind us that we share our lives together. We have to trust one another and look after one another.”

He added: “Under my leadership we will engage constructively with the Government, not opposition for opposition’s sake. Not scoring party political points or making impossible demands. But with the courage to support where that’s the right thing to do. “But we will test the arguments that are put forward. We will shine a torch on critical issues and where we see mistakes or faltering government or things not happening as quickly as they should we’ll challenge that and call that out. “Our purpose when we do that is the same as the Government’s, to save lives and to protect our country, a shared purpose. He also said that politics and the priorities of society had to change when the crisis is over. Starmer said: “But when we do get through this we cannot go back to business as usual. This virus has exposed the fragility of our society. It’s lifted a curtain. “Too many will have given too much. Some of us will have lost too much. We know in our hearts, things are going to have to change.

“We can see so clearly now who the key workers really are. “When we get through this it’ll be because of our NHS staff, our care workers, our ambulance drivers, our emergency services, our cleaners, our porters. “It will be because of the hard work and bravery of every key worker as they took on this virus and kept our country going. “For too long they’ve been taken for granted and poorly paid. They were last and now they should be first. “In their courage and their sacrifice and their bravery, we can see a better future. This crisis has brought out the resilience and human spirit in all of us.