Keir Starmer left stunned as ITV’s Peston grills Labour on Boris coronavirus criticism

SIR KEIR STARMER was left speechless in a row with ITV’s Robert Peston who argued the Labour Party could scrutinise Boris Johnson’s Government internally rather than publicly during the coronavirus pandemic.

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer has insisted the Labour Party will continue to offer their support to Boris Johnson’s Government during the coronavirus pandemic. While speaking with Robert Peston. Sir Keir also noted the Labour Party would continue to scrutinise the Government when they are getting things wrong. Mr Peston argued that the Labour Party could do this internally if they formed a National Government with the Tory Party, rather than just publicly criticising the Government.

Sir Keir noted before going into hospital, Boris Johnson had agreed to allow the Labour leader one-on-one consultations with the scientists advising the Government and Cabinet Ministers. Mr Peston said: “It doesn’t sound to me as though you are ruling out at some point joining a National Government.” Sir Keir replied: “I discussed this with the Prime Minister on Saturday. “Obviously, he is now in hospital and I am glad there is better news today.

“We agreed on arrangements, I told him we would be a constructive Opposition and he has given me that access. “I do think there is a proper role for scrutiny here.” Mr Peston interrupted to say: “Yes, but you can scrutinise on the inside as well as the outside.” Sir Keir stuttered and replied: “Boris Johnson and I have agreed on arrangements and we will operate to those arrangements.

“I am hoping to have a conversation with the Prime Minister when he recovers.” Mr Peston pressed the Labour leader to confirm that he would be working with Deputy Prime Minister Dominic Raab in Boris Johnson’s absence. Sir Keir replied: “Well, I have been in touch with Dominic Raab and there was an invitation for all opposition party leaders to come to a meeting with Boris Johnson. “That won’t happen now but I am hoping that can happen soon.