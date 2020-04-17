Keir Starmer savaged by own Labour supporters for lame tweet about NHS staff

LABOUR leader Keir Starmer has been accused of lamely tweeting like an ‘angry member of the public’ rather than acting as the leader of Her Majesty’s Opposition – by his OWN SUPPORTERS.

The new Labour leader was savaged for opportunistic yet pointless empty rhetoric after tweeting his outrage at the lack of personal protective equipment accessible to NHS staff.

The attacks came after many reports frontline NHS staff are in danger due to increased exposure to coronavirus and lack of sufficient protective equipment known as PPE.

Keir Starmer tweeted: “It is quite frankly insulting to imply frontline staff are wasting PPE.

“There are horrific stories of NHS staff and care workers not having the equipment they need to keep them safe.” But even Labour-supporters on social media were furious he was lamely tweeting rather than formally addressing the Government of Boris Johnson. One twitter follower of Mr Starmer called the Labour leader’s outburst “pure political opportunism from a faux socialist!” Carole Cadwalladr, a journalist at the Observer, tweeted in reply: “Keir, serious question, why are you tweeting this instead of demanding answers in parliament?

“Why haven’t you called for parliament to be recalled? “MPs, too, are failing NHS staff. “Angry tweets are just angry tweets. “Parliament has power.

‘Where is it?” On Saturday, Mr Hancock told the Today programme: “We have set out very clearly, based on deep epidemiological and medical research, having drawn out these guidelines with the representative bodies like the Royal College of Nursing and the BMA, we have drawn up guidelines on what to use. “It is really important that people don’t overuse PPE either. “I don’t want to impugn blame on people who have used more PPE than the guidelines suggest because I understand the difficulties in the circumstances.