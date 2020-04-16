Keir Starmer squirms in excruciating moment as Peston rages: ‘You purged the Corbynistas!’

SIR KEIR STARMER uncomfortably responded to a claim that he purged the Labour Party Cabinet of all the Corbynistas in a grilling from Robert Peston yesterday.

New Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer announced some of the changes he would be making to his Cabinet after defeating Lisa Nandy and Rebecca Long-Bailey over the weekend. Mr Starmer squirmed as Robert Peston proclaimed the new leader had purged the Cabinet of Jeremy Corbyn supporters to usher in a new era of the Labour Party. Mr Starmer denied these claims and insisted that his new Cabinet was diverse and intended to unite the Labour Party.

Mr Peston asked: “We haven’t really talked much about your new leadership. “But you put yourself forward as the candidate that was uniting all factions. “But let’s not forget you have purged the Corbynistas from your new Cabinet, haven’t you?” Mr Starmer replied: “No I have put together a new team and it is a team that comes from all bits of the party.

“It is a very diverse team of representatives from across the United Kingdom. “It is an exciting and talented team going forward. “I can tell you, Robert, that the feeling of the Labour Party coming together has been palpable over the last couple of days. “There is real energy, spirit and hope in what we are doing and I’m really glad about that.”

Former Deputy Labour leader candidate Richard Burton has joined the likes of Diane Abbott, Dawn Butler and Ian Lavery in losing their position in the Labour Party Cabinet. All were considered close allies of Jeremy Corbyn and have been replaced by Mr Starmer’s new team. Anneliese Dodds has become the UK’s first female Shadow Chancellor, former leadership candidate rival Lisa Nandy has been appointed Shadow Foreign Secretary and Nick Thomas-Symonds has become the Shadow Home Secretary. Jonathan Ashworth remains Shadow Secretary of State for Health and Social Care and is currently overseeing the Labour Party’s response to the coronavirus pandemic.