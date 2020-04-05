Keir Starmer wife: Who is new Labour leader’s wife Victoria Starmer?

KEIR STARMER has been elected as the next Labour leader. So who is Keir Starmer’s wife, Victoria Starmer?

The Labour leadership contest has concluded today (Saturday, April 4) and Sir Keir Starmer has been elected as the new leader of the Labour Party. Mr Starmer faced competition from fellow leadership hopefuls Rebecca Long-Bailey and Lisa Nandy.

In a recorded video message, Sir Keir has said it is the “honour and privilege of [his] life” to take on the position. He said: “It is the honour and the privilege of my life to be elected as leader of the Labour Party. It comes at a moment like none other in our lifetime. “Coronavirus has brought normal life to a halt. Our cities, our towns and our villages are silent, our roads deserted. “Public life has all but come to a standstill and we’re missing each other.

“People are frightened by the strangeness, anxious about what will happen next. “And we have to remember that every number is a family shaken to its foundation.” In his speech, Mr Starmer also paid tribute to a number of his colleagues in the Labour Party. He added: “I want to thank Rebecca and Lisa for running such passionate and powerful campaigns and for their friendship and support along the way.

“I want to thank our Labour Party staff who worked really hard and my own amazing campaign team, full of positivity, with that unifying spirit. “I want to pay tribute to Jeremy Corbyn, who led our party through some really difficult times, who energised our movement and who’s a friend as well as a colleague.” Shadow Education Secretary Angela Rayner has also won the contest to become Labour’s next deputy leader. Ms Rayner tweeted: “Thank you to everyone from the bottom of my heart, I promise I will do everything to repay your trust!

“I know we face a long and difficult road ahead but it’s our responsibility to offer the better future that the citizens of our country deserve” The Labour leadership contest has been running for three months, and party members received news of the new Labour leader via email due to the coronavirus outbreak. The final results for the contest are as follows: Sir Keir Starmer – 275,780 (56.2 percent)

Rebecca Long-Bailey – 135,218 (27.6 percent)

Lisa Nandy – 79,597 (16.2 percent)

Who is Keir Starmer married to? Keir Starmer has been married to Victoria Starmer since 2007. Together Keir and Victoria have two children, a 10-year-old son and an eight-year-old daughter. Victoria is a solicitor, and the couple reportedly live in a £1.75million house in North London.

