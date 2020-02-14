Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest to produce ABC comedy pilot Work Wife inspired by working relationship

LIVE hosts Ryan Seacrest and Kelly Ripa will soon co-produce a single-camera comedy pilot for ABC titled Work Wife, which is inspired by their real-life platonic working relationship.

Ryan’s Ryan Seacrest Productions and Ripa’s Milojo Productions oversee the series centered on real estate duo Dani and Scott, who share deodorant and ‘rely on the yin-yang of their dynamic’ to launch their company.

The Atlanta-born 45-year-old famously stepped in to co-host LIVE with the New Jersey-born 49-year-old after retired NFL star Michael Strahan abruptly quit in 2016 to work at ABC’s Good Morning America.

It’s surprising Seacrest has any time left considering he also hosts his KIIS-FM radio show On-Air as well as the 18th season of American Idol premiering February 16 on ABC.

According to Deadline, writing team David Windsor and Casey Johnson (NBC’s This Is Us and ABC’s The Real O’Neals) will also incorporate their own working relationship to pen Work Wife.

Three-time Emmy-winning director Todd Holland (CBS’ Fam and Netflix’s Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt) will have the pleasure of helming and executive producing the pilot.