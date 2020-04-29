Kentucky teen who launched school shooting that killed two pleads guilty

The Kentucky teenager accused of launching a school shooting two years ago that killed two and injured over a dozen has pleaded guilty to opening fire in the devastating attack.

Gabriel Parker, now 18, entered a guilty plea during a hearing Tuesday morning. He is being charged as an adult on two counts of murder and 14 counts of assault.

Parker was 15 years old when he opened fire at Marshall County High School in Benton, Kentucky on January 23, 2018.

He killed 15-year-olds Bailey Holt and Preston Cope and injured 18 others.

Parker reportedly used a Ruger 9mm pistol that was owned by his stepfather during the shooting.

The teen confessed that he was the gunman in the harrowing shooting about an hour after the incident.

He’s currently being held in Christian County and received his high school diploma during his time in jail.

Defense attorney Tom Griffiths said Parker pleaded guilty ‘not because it was the easy thing to do, but because it was the right thing to do, not just for him but for the victims and the community. He has a lot to atone for and he had to move forward and start to do that,’ according to WDRB.

When asked if Parker ever told Griffiths the motive behind the shooting he said ‘not that makes any sense to adults. There may be a better answer to that at sentencing but I can’t promise you that either.’

Park’s guilty plea was a part of a deal signed off by Marshall Commonwealth attorney Dennis Foust.

He’s due to be sentenced on June 12, 2020. In the deal he’s likely to be sentenced to life in jail with the possibility of parole after 20 years.

Foust said that the victims’ families supported the plea agreement.

The prosecution chose not to go to trial because the COVID-19 pandemic had delayed it until at least 2021. Even then, there were no guarantees a trial would happen.

‘It has been a difficult day for everyone. While they’re relieved, it’s a difficult situation but they won’t have to go through a trial now,’ Foust said according to NewsChannel5.

Parker’s mother released a statement on Tuesday in light of his guilty plea.

‘I’ve had more than two years to think about what I want to say at this moment. Two devastatingly long, cruel years to come up with the words, and I find I still don’t have them. Words are inadequate to express how deeply sorry I am for everything that has happened. To every child in the school that day, to every parent and loved one of those children; to the school system and entire community, I’m so sorry. Most especially, my most heartfelt apologies go to those children hurt that day and their families,’ she said.

‘To the Holt and Cope families, I know there will never be words that I can say to make up for the precious lives you’ve lost, but I hope know how deeply I feel that loss and how truly sorry I am. I can only hope you all find some comfort and light in the days and years ahead.’