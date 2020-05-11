Kevin Spacey complains about his treatment over sexual assault allegations

15 SHARES Share Tweet

The disgraced actor Kevin Spacey has spoken out for the first time since he was accused of a string of sex assaults.

The 60-year-old described his ‘painful’ journey three years after he was accused of assault by a string of men in 2017 and said he could relate to workers who’ve being laid off during the coronavirus pandemic.

Spacey, who made the comments in an interview for the Bits & Pretzels podcast, said: ‘I don’t think it will come as a surprise for anyone to say that my world completely changed in the fall of 2017.

‘My job, many of my relationships, my standing in my own industry were all gone in just a matter of hours.’

The former House of Cards star – who was dropped by the show after allegations surfaced – has largely kept a low profile since the slew of sexual assault claims first surfaced. He has always strenuously denied the claims.

He was also removed from the completed movie All the Money in the World, which was reshot with actor Christopher Plummer.

Spacey was asked during the podcast to reflect on the current coronavirus pandemic causing global and widespread devastation.

The actor, who has not appeared in a professional movie or series since the accusations were made, said: ‘I don’t often like to tell people that I can relate to their situation because I think it undermines the experience that they may be having which is their own unique and very personal experience.’

Spacey added ‘But in this instance I feel as though I can relate to what it feels like to have your world suddenly stop.

‘And so while we may have found ourselves in similar situations, albeit for very different reasons and circumstances, I still believe that some of the emotional struggles are very much the same.

‘And so I do have empathy for what it feels like to suddenly be told that you can’t go back to work or that you might lose your job and that it’s a situation that you have absolutely no control over.’

One accuser passed away in October, leading to Los Angeles prosecutors rejecting a sexual battery case against the actor.

The case stemmed from a masseur’s allegations that Spacey inappropriately touched him during a massage session at a home in Malibu, California, in October 2016.

The decision stated that the allegations against Spacey could not be proven without the masseur’s participation.

The groping allegation was first brought in 2017, days after Spacey’s first accuser, actor Anthony Rapp, said Spacey climbed on top of him on a bed when Rapp was 14 and Spacey 26.

Spacey said he did not remember such an encounter with Rapp but apologised if the allegations were true.

Spacey also used the statement to disclose he is gay.

Meanwhile, on July 17 last year, prosecutors announced they were dropping an indecent assault and battery charge brought against the star last year.

Spacey was accused of groping an 18-year-old man at a bar on the resort island of Nantucket in 2016.

William Little, 18, accused Spacey of reaching his hand down his pants at The Club Car, a claim he said could be corroborated by text messages he exchanged with an group of friends and his then-girlfriend.

Little, who worked at the establishment where the alleged incident took place, told Spacey he was 23 at the time.

It was revealed however the texts on the accuser’s phone had been deleted by his mother prior to handing it over to authorities – and the phone had been lost at some point in the past year.

The case unraveled after the accuser invoked his Fifth Amendment right not to testify about text messages from the night of the alleged groping that the defence claimed were deleted.

At the end of the podcast interview, Spacey added: ‘I was so busy defining myself by what I did or what I was trying to do, that when it all stopped I had no idea what to do next.

‘I don’t want to sugarcoat this devastating time that we’re in, I am hoping that I can encourage you to see an opportunity in all of this and turn this into a positive.’