Key witness Jessica Mann to undergo intense cross-examination at Harvey Weinstein trial

Jessica Mann has admitted she was ‘manipulative’ towards Harvey Weinstein as she told a court Monday that he introduced her to his daughter the day after he allegedly raped her.

The former aspiring actress disclosed that she told him he was the ‘best she ever had’ and faked an orgasm with him, during a grueling cross-examination.

She described how he performed a Golden Shower on her and that she was left on shock when he urinated on her.

The hairdresser also told the court that she gave the disgraced movie mogul her phone number five times and asked him if he would meet her mom – after she claims he raped her.

Weinstein’s attorney Donna Rotunno hammered Mann with questions, repeatedly asking if she had manipulated the producer and kept a relationship with him to accelerate her career and get invited to Hollywood parties.

The questioning was so intense the 34-year-old former aspiring actress looked confused and asked for a break around noon.

Rotunno asked Mann: ‘With your requests to see him on a regular basis, you were manipulating Harvey Weinstein?’

Mann paused and said: ‘How I handled it and survived it I guess you can say manipulation.’

Mann described the movie mogul as her ‘abuser’ and their dynamic as one where she was obliged to ‘obey and jump.’

On Friday Mann broke down in tears and shared an explosive testimony in Manhattan criminal court alleging Weinstein forcibly performed oral sex on her at the Montage Hotel in Beverly Hills in the spring of 2013 and raped her at the Doubletree hotel in Manhattan in March 2013, after injecting his penis with an erection-inducing drug.

He allegedly assaulted her again eight months after the New York hotel attack at a Los Angeles hotel after she told him she had a boyfriend and wanted to end their relationship.

During Monday’s questioning Rotunno focused on Mann’s relationship with Weinstein and efforts to keep in contact with him to unravel her testimony, and often hit her with sarcastic and sharp comments.

Rotunno insinuated Mann kept in contact with Weinstein for things like tickets to the Oscars Party and invites to A-list Hollywood parties.

She said Mann gave her phone number to the disgraced producer five times after he allegedly raped her and e-mailed him asking if her mom could meet him, quipping, ‘plus you can see how good my genes are.’

Rotunno quizzed Mann on her claim that Weinstein forcibly performed oral sex on her at the Montage Hotel in Beverly Hills in the spring of 2013.

‘You lied to Mr Weinstein when you said it was the best (sex) you ever had?’ Mann replied: ‘Yes.’

Rotunno said: ‘You lied to Mr Weinstein when you faked an orgasm?’ Mann said: ‘Yes.’

Mann was then questioned about a time Weinstein allegedly urinated on her, though she could not remember where or when the incident took place, but she did recall the details.

‘He asked me to come in the shower and asked: “Have you ever had a golden shower?” I said no,’ Mann said.

Rotunno asked: ‘Did you say no?’

Mann said: ‘I was in shock, it was gross. At this point I turned into the corner of the shower and looked away.’

Rotunno asked Mann to explain why she stayed in touch with Weinstein and she replied she ‘wanted him to believe I wasn’t a threat’.

Rotunno shot back: ‘Jessica, how are you a threat if Mr Weinstein is not reaching out to you and you are reaching out to him?’ Mann said that there were ‘other ways’ she felt him in her life.

Weinstein’s tough attorney asked why Mann ‘stuck around’ in 2013, 2014, 2015 and 2016 even though she thought Weinstein was ‘grotesque and you didn’t want sexual interactions with him.’

Mann said she stayed in touch with ‘my abuser’ because it was the best way to keep the ‘temperature gauge’ between them at a normal level. She talked about Weinstein’s ‘unpredictable anger (which) would trigger more abuse on me’.

At one point during the cross examination Mann claimed that Weinstein seemed to make comments on helping her career. He said she would make a ‘good host’ on Good Morning America, the ABC breakfast show.

Rotunno then turned to the alleged rape at the Doubletree Hotel in Manhattan on March 18, 2013, the incident for which Weinstein is formally charged. She flew to New York from LA for a meeting with the mogul along with her friend Thomas, but went to his room alone.

‘Knowing what happened to you in multiple other hotel rooms, you thought the best place to go was up to the room?’ Rotunno charged.

Mann replied: ‘I thought the best place to go where at least where he would listen to me was somewhere in private.’

When asked, ‘You made the choice not to walk out the door and go up to the hotel room?’ Mann replied ‘It was a choice I felt I had to obey.’

Mann described her dynamic with the movie mogul as one where she was obliged to ‘obey and jump.’ She said it felt like Weinstein was pulling a ‘bait and switch’ and that Weinstein would demand ‘payment’ with sex.

Rotunno wondered out loud ‘payment for what?’ because Mann did not have any movies in the works.

Mann said: ‘He just wanted to use me.’ Rotunno asked: ‘And you let him?’ and Mann indicated she did.

That’s when Rotunno accused Mann of manipulation and she conceded it was ‘How I handled it and survived it, I guess you can say manipulation.’

A day after the alleged rape, Mann said she saw Weinstein in the lobby of the hotel and it was his birthday.

She said that ‘probably’ wished him a Happy Birthday and that he had brought his daughter Emma and wanted to have tea with her.

Mann said: ‘We talked about Lana Del Ray and he said maybe I’ll have her make a song for one of my movies. Emma talked to me. I was very pleasant and tried to pretend nothing was wrong.’

The next day Weinstein and Mann exchanged emails in which he offered to get her a taxi to the airport in New York and then from Los Angeles airport to her home.

Rotunno attacked Mann for continuing to speak with Weinstein if he assaulted her. She told the jury that after Mann had ‘breakfast with your assaulter’ she asked him for a ride.

‘If all the people you could call, you call Harvey?’ Rotunno asked.

A week later on March 26, Mann emailed one of Weinstein’s assistants asking about the script for Vampire Academy.

The day after the rape she went to a movie premiere in Los Angeles for the film August: Osage County.

In August she e-mailed Weinstein and referenced seeing that film saying: ‘Hope some of your genius rubs off on me. My favourite movie is still this year’s August: Osage County…as always happy to see your smile…be so much easier if you lived in New York.’

Rotunno asked: ‘It’s the movie you went to see the day after you claim you were assaulted in a New York hotel?’

Mann said: ‘Yes.’

Rotunno asked: ‘Did you consider that email manipulative?’

Mann said: ‘I think I see what you’re saying so there was an aspect again (of manipulation).’

Rotunno discussed e-mails sent between Mann and Weinstein and how interactions on both sides appeared ‘positive’.

She said in some emails Weinstein said he was ‘proud’ of Mann and that she ‘deserves things that are coming her way’. In others Weinstein told Mann she was ‘beautiful’ and that she had given him the ‘best haircut I’ve ever had’.

In five years of email correspondence there was not one email where Weinstein was ‘pushy in way way’, Rotunno said. But Mann claimed that she could ‘read between the lines’ of his tone.

Rotunno pointed out Mann e-mailed Weinstein in April 2013, just one month after Weinstein allegedly raped her at the Doubletree Hotel in Manhattan.

‘You knew that your words were a problem in your testimony. You sent him emails telling him how wonderful he was. You sent him emails thanking him. You sent him emails asking for things,’ Rotunno told Mann.

Rotunno asked: ‘You manipulated Mr. Weinstein every single time, isn’t that correct?’

Mann paused and then said: ‘I guess there is an aspect of how I needed to protect myself that you could say was manipulative.’

Rotunno fired back: ‘You made him think that you wanted to be there. You could have walked away from Harvey Weinstein and never seen him again.’

On the question of why Mann gave Weinstein her phone number, Rotunno asked: ‘On at least five occasions you changed your phone number between 2013 and 2017 and each time you sent him your new number?’

Mann said: ‘There was a reason’.

Rotunno said: ‘The reason is that you still wanted the benefit of what he was giving you?’

Mann said: ‘That’s your version.’

Rotunno claimed in response that Mann ‘still wanted to go to every Oscars Party every year.’

Mann said that she flattered Weinstein in e-mails because she was afraid of him and wanted to appear non-threatening.

In an e-mail sent on July 26, 2014 Mann asked Weinstein to meet her mother. She requested the meeting after he allegedly raped her at the New York hotel.

Mann wrote: ‘Hi…Just had you cross my mind thought I’d say hello.’

Weinstein replied: ‘Love to cross your mind, it’s my favorite exercise.’

She then asked him to meet her mother saying, ‘She would love to meet you plus you can see how good my genes are.’

Asked about it in court and Mann said that she only did it because her mother was ‘pressuring me really hard’ to meet Weinstein.

When asked why she stayed in touch, Mann said, ‘I did it to protect myself.’

Mann admitted that she was ‘confused’ about what she said in the past, leading Rotunno to say, ‘You’re confused a lot Ms. Mann.’

Around noon Mann asked for a break saying, ‘I’m getting a little foggy.’

Rotunno also noted the producer helped land her a job with celebrity hairstylist Frederick Fakkai.

In her testimony Mann claimed that Weinstein got her a job as a hairstylist with Fakkai ‘against my will.’

An incredulous Rotunno asked her to explain and Mann said: ‘I didn’t want him to but he did.’

Fakkai was also friends with Jeffrey Epstein and several numbers of his appeared in the pedophile’s black book of personal contacts.

Rontunno pressed Mann on the sexual nature of her relationship with Weinstein.

Mann said consensual sex with Weinstein only happened after ‘a long negotiation’ and even then ‘I wasn’t happy to do it.’

She said she wanted to negotiate Weinstein away from penetrative sex. Mann said that sometimes he would just ‘masturbate while holding me’ as a compromise.

Mann also revealed that Weinstein wanted to film her during sex and that she role played with him about having sex because she didn’t think he could actually do it.

‘You told us that you were willing to sleep with Harvey Weinstein because you didn’t want him to ruin your acting career, is that correct?’ Rotunno asked.

‘I did not want him to hurt my acting career,’ Mann replied.

‘You didn’t have a career to hurt,’ Rotunno said. ‘I was building one,’ Mann replied.

Mann once told Weinstein ‘I love you but I hate feeling like a booty call’, four years after he supposedly raped her, it was revealed Friday.

She claimed she maintained a relationship with him because ‘his ego was so fragile’. She added it ‘made me feel safe, worshiping him in this sense. … I wanted to be perceived as innocent and naive.’

Mann’s allegations against Weinstein, along with a former production assistant named Mimi Haleyi, are behind the five felony charges he faces. He faces three sex crime charges for alleged sexual assault encounters with Mann. The two other charges stem from Haleyi’s allegations that Weinstein forcibly performed oral sex on her at his Soho apartment in 2006.

The 67-year-old denies the allegations and insists any sexual encounters were consensual. A conviction could put him behind bars for life.

In Mann’s bombshell, sexually-explicit testimony on Friday she said she thought Weinstein was ‘physically deformed or intersex’ when she saw him naked for the first time. She said he does not have testicle and his penis ‘looks like a vagina’.

‘When I first saw him, I was filled with compassion, absolute compassion,’ she said, adding, ‘It seemed his anger came from a place of pain.’

She cried as she described growing up on a dairy farm in rural Washington state to a religious family in a community she described as a ‘cult, it was extremely religious Pentecostal evangelist.’

She said her parents divorced when she was four and she left home at 16. She moved to Los Angeles at 25 to pursue an acting career.

Mann met Weinstein at the engagement party for Michael Lambert in the Hollywood Hills around the end of 2012 or early 2013 as he was talking to a friend of hers. That night he filed her head with promises of a potential acting career.

Soon after that he invited her to a hotel suite and allegedly forcibly performed oral sex on her.

After that incident she said, ‘I entered into what I thought was going to be a real relationship with him and it was extremely degrading from that point on.’

She said she did not have intercourse with Weinstein until he raped her at a hotel in Manhattan in 2013.

Eight months later he allegedly raped her at a Los Angeles hotel after she said she was dating a well-known actor. He dragged her into bedroom, forced her pants down, pushed her legs apart and raped her.

Weinstein is only facing criminal charges over the alleged 2013 rape in New York.

The prosecution is expected to wrap up its case against Weinstein by calling a final, sixth accuser to testify on Monday.