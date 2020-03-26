KFC shutting due to coronavirus outbreak with restaurants closing within hours

Kentucky Fried Chicken is the latest food outlet to announce closure hot on the heels of Greggs and McDonald’s as coronavirus grip tightens

Kentucky Fried Chicken is the latest fast food brand to shut its doors due to the coronavirus outbreak.

The company has announced that restaurants across the UK and Ireland will be shutting from now, with all branches to close by March 25.

A statement on the company’s twitter page read: “We’ve decided with our franchise partners, to begin closing our restaurants to help protect the wellbeing and safety of our teams and our guests.

“We’re committed to doing this in the right way and we are focussed on closing responsibly to prepare our restaurant teams, help our suppliers and minimise food waste.

“Restaurants will begin closing from now. They will all close by Wednesday 25th March until further notice.

“It’s not a decision we’ve taken lightly but it’s in the best interests of both our incredible teams and all the fans that love our chicken.”

The popular fast-food giant then went on to praise its staff.

Adding in the statement, which was tweeted from its brand account: “To all our teams who have been working under such tricky, uncertain circumstances, we thank you deeply. You’ve been amazing.”

KFC UK also vowed to ensure it would reduce food waste, by donating any unused food through its longstanding food donation scheme.

It comes as dozens of high street restauranteurs have been forced to close their doors amid the coronavirus pandemic.

McDonald’s announced the closure of all its branches by 7pm on Monday, on Sunday.

It said: “This is not a decision we are taking lightly, but one made with the well-being and safety of our employees in mind as well as in the best interests of our customers.”

The decision prompted a rush of customers desperate to get a final bite of a Big Mac stretching outside branch doors across the UK today.

Bakers Greggs will close its entire store estate from the end of business on Tuesday, saying operating a takeaway service was not enough to maintain social distancing.

Nando’s has closed its 400 restaurants in the UK “until further notice”.

Costa Coffee, sushi chain Itsu and Subway have also been shuttered in the aftermath of the health crisis.