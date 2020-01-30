KFC to sell Beyond Meat’s plant-based ‘fried chicken’ in 66 US stores

KFC is bringing plant-based chicken to several dozen stores next month.

Beyond Meat announced today that about 66 KFC locations in Charlotte, North Carolina; Nashville; and the surrounding areas will offer plant-based ‘fried chicken’ from February 2 to February 23.

The product underwent a one-day test run at a single restaurant in Atlanta, Georgia last summer, and proved so popular that it sold out in less than five hours.

Fast-food chains including McDonald’s, Burger King, and Dunkin’ have raced to add imitation meat products to their menus as Americans cut down on animal protein consumption.

While those companies have rolled out imitation pork or beef patties, Yum Brands Inc’s KFC is the first to launch plant-based ‘chicken.’

‘There is nothing else on the market like it,’ Beyond Meat founder Ethan Brown told Yahoo.

The product is 80 calories per piece and looks a bit like a fried chicken nugget, with a sinewy texture designed to feel like chicken.

Creating a muscle-like, fibrous texture is very important when imitating chicken, because that’s what humans have come to expect when they bite into a piece of meat, Beyond Meat CEO Ethan Brown said in an interview.

During the test run in August, Forbes reported that the faux-fried chicken was available as a six-nugget combo deal with side and drink for $6.49, or $8.49 for a 12-piece combo meal.

Four chicken nuggets could also be ordered a la carte for $1.99, while a meatless, boneless wing option was six for $6 or 12 for $12.

They were tossed in one of three sauces: Nashville Hot, Buffalo, or Honey BBQ.

KFC had indicated that it was working on a plant-based fried chicken alternative, following in the footsteps of dozens of other brands embracing vegan options from Impossible Foods and Beyond Meat.

A strong relationship with KFC could benefit Beyond Meat, which aims to work with the same fast-food chains globally and is expanding outside the United States.

Beyond Meat’s ‘chicken’ is already sold in several Asian countries, and the company is eyeing entry into China, where KFC is the number one fast-food chain.

Several plant-based meat makers have had capacity issues due to unexpectedly high demand; the category is expected to be worth $140 billion over the next decade.

‘Our intention is to not run out,’ said Andrea Zahumensky, KFC’s chief marketing officer.

‘We do everything we can to keep the Colonel proud. I think the Colonel would be very proud on what we are doing here with Beyond fried chicken,’ she added.

The move makes KFC the first chicken chain to jump on the plant-based trend, leading the way for competitors like Chick-fil-A and Popeyes — the latter of which only just introduced its first-ever fried chicken sandwich last year.