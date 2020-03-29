Khabib Nurmagomedov vs Tony Ferguson likely to take place in Dubai, father reveals

Khabib Nurmagomedov is still scheduled to defend his lightweight title against Tony Ferguson, despite the coronavirus outbreak.

Khabib Nurmagomedov’s long-awaited clash with Tony Ferguson is likely to take place in Dubai, according to the lightweight champion’s father Abdulmanap. The eagerly-anticipated meeting between the two best 155-pounders on the planet is due to headline UFC 249, which was scheduled to take place at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn on April 18.

The outbreak of the coronavirus, however, has led to the New York government imposing a ban on all major sporting events and suspending mass gatherings. The ongoing situation has prompted the UFC to cancel their next three shows, which were due to take place in London, Columbus, Ohio and Portland, Oregon. The promotion is currently trying to find a venue to host the most-anticipated fight in the history of their lightweight division, which has already fallen through a staggering four times. And Abdulamanp has revealed Dubai is the leading candidate to host his son’s third defence of his 155lb title.

“Most likely it will be Dubai,” Abdulmanap told RBC. “Firstly, it’s easier to fight diseases because of the heat. “And I think the Emirates will pay for the UFC fight faster and easier.” According to Abdulamanp, Abu Dhabi – where his son successfully defended his title against Dustin Poirier last September – is also in contention to host the bout. He added: “Abu Dhabi may well be, but then, [that’s up to] Dana White. I can’t approve, but there are more chances there.”

Despite the uncertainty surrounding the bout, Nurmagomedov is still training as if he will indeed lock horns with ‘El Cucuy’ next month. “Khabib feels great, everything is going according to plan,” Abdulmanap said. “He is not afraid of the coronavirus, we are all mortals. “What about empty stands? I think that the audience is good, but without them it is even better.” Abdulmanap’s comments on the location of his son’s clash with Ferguson come less than 24 hours after UFC president Dana White revealed the fight will likely not take place on American soil.

“We’re postponing the next three events, but Tony Ferguson vs. Khabib (on) April 18 is still on,” White said on ESPN’s SportsCenter. “That will still happen.” “We’re going to follow these guidelines to not have more than 10 people in a room,” White added. “We’re hoping this all clears up by April. This fight is going to happen. No crowd – whatever it takes. “It probably won’t even be in the United States, but this fight is going to happen.”

