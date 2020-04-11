Khabib reveals preferred date for Tony Ferguson clash after apparent UFC 249 withdrawal

Khabib Nurmagomedov’s UFC 249 showdown with Tony Ferguson is in major doubt.

Khabib Nurmagoemedov has revealed when he’d like to fight Tony Ferguson if their showdown falls through. Nurmagomedov is currently slated to defend his lightweight title against Ferguson a week on Saturday in the main event of UFC 249, a card which currently doesn’t have a venue due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Nurmagomedov’s participation on the card was thrown into major doubt on Monday when it emerged he was on lockdown in Russia, who have introduced a blanket travel ban to curb the COVID-19 outbreak. And on Wednesday night, the 31-year-old cast further doubt over the match-up, which has fallen through four times previously, by appearing to withdraw from the card. Should Nurmagomedov be unable to face ‘El Cucuy’, their long-awaited meeting won’t be able to take place until late in the summer as the former will begin Ramadan on April 23. And ‘The Eagle’ has already set his sights set on settling the score with Ferguson in August.

“June, July, two months, then August I can fight,” Nurmagomedov told ESPN. “I hear the UFC wants to make a show in San Francisco [in August].” Should an August showdown not be possible, Nurmagomedov would like to face Ferguson in Abu Dhabi, where he successfully retained his title with a third-round submission victory over Dustin Poirier last September. He added: “If not, let’s fight in Abu Dhabi middle of September. “Or fight now, before Ramadan. April 18, we’re supposed to fight, but where? This is the question.”

If the UFC find a suitable location for his third title defence in the coming days, Nurmagomedov will do everything he can to try and make the fight happen. “Right now, if they give me location and I can come out from Russia and I can go to any country,” he said. “US, Abu Dhabi, doesn’t matter. I’m going to fight, 100 per cent. Just give me location. “Every day, I send Dana White a message. ‘Hey, where’s my location.’ This is not my mistake. “Too many crazy stuff, too many questions and I don’t have answer.

