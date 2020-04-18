Killing Eve season 3: How can you spot a female psychopath? Psychologist reveals the signs

KILLING EVE will return to our screens soon for a brand-new series. So how can you spot a psychopath in real life?

Killing Eve ended on a dramatic note which saw Villanelle (played by Jodie Comer) shoot Eve Polastri (Sandra Oh) when she refused to run away with her after tricking her into murdering Raymond (Adrian Scarborough). The drama will soon be back so fans can find out what happened next. Here’s what you need to know to spot a female psychopath from a psychologist.

Killing Eve is making a comeback with the first episode of season three airing in the US on BBC America this Sunday, April 12.

UK fans will then be treated to the first instalment the following day where the show will be dropped on BBC iPlayer on Monday, April 13, at 6am.

After this, the show will be aired on BBC One next Sunday, April 19, at 9pm.

The rest of the third series will continue to be released in this pattern so UK fans have the option of either watching the day after the US on Mondays or a week after on television.

How can you spot a female psychopath? Killing Eve focuses on the extraordinary and equally terrifying and hilarious assassin Villanelle.

She is the perfect woman for the job as a psychopath who enjoys killing and feels no qualms about getting her hands dirty.

Villanelle may be fictional but female psychopaths are very real but most will not be as obvious as her to find.

Express.co.uk has exclusively spoken to psychologist and co-founder of mental wellbeing and self-development platform Remente Niels Eék about the signs to look out for if you want to know who is and who isn’t a psychopath.

The first thing Eék emphasises is there are different traits to look out for when it comes to male and female psychopaths.

He said: “A 2006 study conducted on female psychopaths found several key differences between the psychopathic traits that men and women with the disorder exhibit.

"Researchers found that female psychopaths were more likely to be jealous, commit acts of self-harm, act out through verbal or relational aggression, or to manipulate others."

Eék continued to then list which characteristics signal a psychopath.

He continued: “Psychopaths would usually be diagnosed using the psychopathy checklist, which was developed by a man called Robert Hare.

“As we know that women tend to exhibit more relational psychopathic traits (meaning that their psychopathy focuses on emotional rather than physical aggression), we could look for the following symptoms: superficial charm, grandiose self-worth, frequent lying, manipulativeness, lack of guilt or empathy, impulsivity and irresponsibility, poor behavioural control and a parasitic lifestyle.”

In the trailer for the third season, Villanelle believes Eve is dead and so is trying to move in with her life.

For some reason, she is seen performing as a clown at a children’s birthday party and working as a gardener.

But when she hears that Eve is actually still alive, that’s when everything changes for everyone’s favourite psychopath.



