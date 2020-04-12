Kim Kallstrom bites back at Arsenal fans’ flop jokes and lifts lid on mysterious injury

Arsenal secured the loan of relatively unknown Kallstrom in Janaury 2014 – but he didn’t make his first appearance until March 25 due to an injury

Many Arsenal and general Premier League fans would regard Kim Kallstrom’s loan move as something of a failure. But not Kallstrom – he’s defended his time at the Gunners.

The midfielder was drafted in on loan during the 2014 January transfer window from Spartak Moscow. A Mathieu Flamini suspension and injured Aaron Ramsey prompted Arsene Wenger to make the call.

But a bizarre back injury led the Swedish midfielder to missing months of action, finally making his debut on March 25.

Kallstrom only made four appearances for the Gunners in the end – but one of those was in an FA Cup semi-final against Wigan. The Swedish star scored in the penalty shootout and Arsenal progressed to the FA Cup final. Kallstrom did not make the matchday squad.

“It’s OK, I can laugh about it now!” Kallstrom told Arsenal’s website. “Because my time at Arsenal was very special for me and even though it was very short, I see it as a couple of months of great fun.

“It’s a time that really made my career a little better, a little funnier and it’s given me some great stories to tell. I met some great people, worked for a great coach and got to play for an incredible club.”

Discussing his penalty and fan criticism on the back of his brief Arsenal adventure, he added: “I’d say in terms of career highlights, that penalty is right up there. Mostly because of the size of the club, but also because it was such a weird moment. It’s so different from all the others where I’ve won a title or won the championship in France because you fight for 11 months to lift the trophy.

“I see the fans who joke on the internet about my time here, but I think it’s quite fun. There are a lot of players who have done a lot more for Arsenal than me but then at the same time there are a lot of players who have done a lot less, in a lot more time!

“Here, I walked in, hit the penalty, we won a trophy and then I walked out again.”

Many Arsenal fans were bemused by the club’s decision to sign an injured player, but Kallstrom has explained why the Gunners gambled.

“Lots of people think they know about this injury but let me explain it properly,” he explained. “We were training on the beach – this is so embarrassing – and it was a proper training session too, not just one for fun. I say it was a beach, it was more like concrete. Anyway, we had a game there and I fell badly on a small rock.

“I hit my back and had some pain. Obviously we were due to go back to Moscow the day after so we didn’t do any medical check-up there because it wasn’t too bad at the time. We informed Arsenal straight away that I had a problem with my back and that I had no idea what it was, so they just told me to come along anyway.

“It was a bit of a blur because the deal had to be done quickly. I came to London, we had the medical and we found out there were some problems but we arranged the deal anyway. I thought the transfer would’ve been off because I was injured but we worked out a deal between the clubs that said I could stay.

“It was really the last few minutes of the transfer window so either they signed me with a bad back, or they didn’t sign anyone because there wasn’t any time left. That’s why they took a chance on me and in the end it worked out quite well.”