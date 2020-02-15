Kobe Bryant is called ‘a great leader’ by Snoop Dogg as he co-hosts Ellen with Martha Stewart:

Snoop Dogg was good friends with the late Kobe Bryant who died in a helicopter crash along with his daughter Gianna and seven others in January.

And when guest-hosting the Ellen show with Martha Stewart on Friday, the rapper talked about missing his pal.

‘He was just a great leader, a great role model and we’re going to miss him dearly, we send love to Vanessa and the kids, and just wanna put that love angel around them and make sure that they get through this time right here,’ said the musician.

Dogg went on to say that the basketball star was an inspiration.

‘He was finding other ways to personify himself off the court and he being a leader,’ said Snoop.

‘The young generation of basketball players looked up to him, the young generation of rappers looked up to him, even rappers like myself, who was older than him, looked up to him because he showed me ways on how to be a better person, a better father, a better man.’

The guest on the show was 50-year-old Ice Cube and Martha noted the last time he was on the show, he was with Kobe.

The singer had on a Lakers cap and jacket as a nod to his late friend.

Martha asked him to talk about Bryant.

‘He wasn’t just satisfied with God’s given talents, he wanted to be even better than the talents that God gave him which… he is an amazing person because most people say I got these gifts so I will kick back and cruise and he said no you can take it farther,’ added Ice.

‘We love Kobe’s spirit more than anything,’ the Friday actor said.

Cube was also asked about meeting Snoop.

‘First time I met Snoop he was doing a release party for Doggie Style on a boat, I quickly said What’s Up to Snoop, got off that yacht because I know it was gonna be lit… I was like man I ‘m not going in the water with Death Row.’

He added he had love and respect for Snoop and was proud of him.

Then they talked about Ice’s Big 3 basketball team. Cube said he had ‘invented a whole new sport.’ They also play Fireball3.

Snoop said he was proud of the league. The season started June 20 and he said there are new rules.

Vanessa Bryant took to Instagram on Friday to share an invitation to a public memorial for her late husband Kobe and daughter Gianna.

The image included 24 butterflies in purple and yellow, which are the colors of the Lakers, the basketball team Kobe played with for 20 years.

The event, which will take place February 24 at the Staples Center in Los Angeles, was already announce the day before.