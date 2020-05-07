Kobe Bryant makes posthumous appearance on Michael Jordan doc The Last Dance, Twitter heartbroken

21 SHARES Share Tweet

Kobe Bryant made a posthumous a posthumous on Michael Jordan docuseries The Last Dance on Sunday night which left many fans heartbroken.

The Los Angeles Lakers megastar – who died alongside his 13-year-old daughter Gianna and seven others in a helicopter crash back in January – was highlighted at the very beginning of episode 5.

Kobe was one of the dozens of stars interviewed featured in the series and even called Jordan his ‘big brother’ when talking about their mentorship.

The five-time NBA champion – who passed away aged 41 – mimicked much of his game after the Chicago Bulls legend as he credited him with his guidance in helping him become the elite championship player he would eventually become.

Bryant said: ‘I had a question about shooting this turnaround shot, so I asked him about it.

‘He gave me a great detailed answer. But, on top of that, he said, “If you ever need anything, give me a call.” He’s like my big brother.’

ICYMI: Kobe says MJ was like a big brother 🐍🐐

“I don’t get five championships here without him.”#TheLastDancepic.twitter.com/RLcN0gmDrv

As the two shooting guards have been compared since the beginning of Kobe’s career, the younger star made it clear that he dislikes any notions of a rivalry or competition between them.

Bryant explained: ‘I truly hate having discussions about who would win one on one. “Hey Kobe, you beat Michael one on one.”

‘”I feel like, Yo—what you get from me is from him. I won’t get five championships here without him because he guided me so much and gave me so much great advice.’

The beginning of the episode also featured a dedication to the deceased NBA star as it read: ‘In loving memory of Kobe Bryant.’

Twitter and other social media was obviously devastated by the appearance as one fan wrote: ‘This, and this hurts all over again!! #Kobe-bean Bryant.’

Another posted the .GIF of Anthony Anderson crying on the couch from Black-ish with the caption: ‘ When I saw Kobe on #TheLastDance for a second I thought he was still here. [several crying emojis]

‘Then I remembered 2020 happened.’

Jordan’s team, the Chicago Bulls, even posted a photo of the two with the caption: ‘We all miss you Kobe [purple and gold emojis]’

ICYMI: “That little Laker boy’s gonna take everybody one-on-one.”

Kobe was on MJ’s radar before the ASG even started #TheLastDancepic.twitter.com/mm8XlShwwI

The segment also featured a video shot from the locker room of the 1998 NBA All-Star Game as Kobe played his first at just 19-years-old becoming the youngest in history.

Jordan – who is considered the greatest NBA player of all-time – already recognized the Philadelphia born star’s potential as he said: ‘That little Laker boy’s gonna take everyone one-on-one.

‘He don’t let the game come to him. He just go out there and take it. I’m gonna make this s*** happen. I’m gonna make this a one-on-one game.’

Social media personality Got ‘Em Coach responded to the clip on Twitter writing: ‘Kobe would’ve taken this as the highest compliment. “He don’t let the game come to him. He just go out and take it.” That’s g**d*** right. Rest In Peace, Kob.’

Kobe and his daughter Gianna ‘Gigi’ Bryant had been on their way to the Mamba Academy in Thousand Oaks, California for basketball practice when the chopper crashed at around 9.30am on Sunday, January 26.

They died along with all seven others on board as the S-76 Sikorsky helicopter encountered thick fog and crashed into hills of Las Virgenes Canyon, which is home to celebrities including the Kardashians.

Orange Coast College baseball coach John Altobelli, his wife Kerry, and their daughter Alyssa were also among the dead.

Other victims included Sarah Chester, Payton Chester (13), Christina Mauser and the pilot, Ara Zobayan.

The flying conditions had been poor and the LAPD had decided to ground all its own choppers due to the fog.

Kobe and Gianna are survived by wife and mother Vanessa and three daughters/sisters: 17-year-old Natalie, three-year-old Bianka, and seven-month-old Capri.

Jordan famously spoke at Bryant’s memorial service at Staples Center in Los Angeles back in February as he surprised many with a very touching speech.

After talking about what a privilege it was to get to know Bryant, who he called his ‘little brother,’ a weeping Jordan took a second to lighten the mood.

‘Now I have to look at another crying meme…’ he said, nodding at the long-circulated ‘Crying Jordan’ meme – a beloved reaction image of the athlete breaking down during his 2009 Basketball Hall of Fame induction ceremony.

Jordan’s tears flowed as he recounted his relationship with Bryant, describing him as a ‘little brother.’

‘I took great pride as I got to know Kobe Bryant, that he was just trying to be a better person, a better basketball player. We talked about business. We talked about family. We talked about everything. He was just trying to be a better person,’ Michael said.

Continuing to cry, the basketball great said: ‘I have to look at another crying meme for the next [few years]…’

The crowd erupted into applause at the reference.

Michael went on, saying: ‘I told my wife I wasn’t gonna do this…cause I didn’t [want to see this] for the next three or four years!’

‘That is what Kobe Bryant does to me,’ he went on.

Jordan also offered his hand to help Bryant’s wife off the stage after her emotional eulogy.

The 10-part docuseries charts the rise of the 1990’s Chicago Bulls, led by Michael Jordan, one of the most notable dynasties in sports history.

The Last Dance, airs on ESPN in two hour-long episodes on Sundays at 9pm.