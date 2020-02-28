Kobe Bryant-signed eighth-grade yearbook goes up for auction featuring his first Lakers reference

A Kobe Bryant-signed eighth-grade yearbook from 1992 containing his first documented reference to his future team, the Los Angeles Lakers, is up for auction.

‘How bout those Lakers, Your friend, Kobe Bryant #24,’ wrote the future NBA superstar in the 1992 edition of the Bala Cynwyd Middle School (Pennsylvania) yearbook.

It would be another four years before Bryant, a self-described lifelong Lakers fan, would be acquired by the team on draft night in exchange for All-Star center Vlade Divac.

The name of the yearbook’s original owner wasn’t released, but other notes within the ‘autographs’ section refer to the person as ‘Cheese.’

‘In a few years you will probably be dunking on me,’ Bryant wrote to Cheese. ‘NOT!!’

As of Tuesday morning the highest bid was just over $4,000. The auction will close on Saturday, and a spokesperson for Iconic Auctions told TMZ that they expect the yearbook to go for around $20,000.

Bryant arrived at the school midway through that year after living in Italy, where his father was playing professionally. Because of that, there is no class picture of Bryant, but the new Bala Cynwyd student can be seen in the basketball team picture wearing a No. 24 jersey – the same number he adopted midway through his NBA career.

Memorabilia connected to Bryant is in demand following the helicopter crash that claimed his life, his daughter Gianna’s, and seven others’ last month.

‘The yearbook itself is in overall very good condition with expected handling wear from being passed around and signed by dozens of other students (with some other students making naive and misguided comments in various areas of the yearbook),’ read the description on the Iconic Auctions website.

‘From rarity of the incredibly early autograph to the prophetic magnitude of the amazing inscription, this piece stands at the top of the apex of any piece of Kobe Bryant memorabilia known to exist,’ the caption continues. ‘Accompanied by a myriad of provenance, including a letter from the student who originally owned the yearbook and Letters of Authenticity from industry-leading authenticators Beckett Authentication Services (BAS) and PSA/DNA.’

Bryant and his daughter Gianna were previously laid to rest in a private ceremony, but both were honored along with the other seven victims at a memorial service at Staples Center on Monday.