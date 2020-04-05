Kofi Kingston reveals gripe from controversial Brock Lesnar drubbing ahead of WrestleMania

Brock Lesnar annihilated Kofi Kingston to win the WWE Championship in just eight seconds back in October.

Kofi Kingston wishes his controversial WWE Championship Match against Brock Lesnar on SmackDown’s 20th anniversary would have lasted longer than just eight seconds. Lesnar destroyed Kingston with a single F5 to win WWE’s most esteemed title in a match that sparked intense uproar from professional wrestling fans worldwide.

The Dreadlocked Dynamo won over the crowd with some inspiring performances in the ring against the best performers in the business a few months prior and earned a world title shot at WrestleMania 35. That was the night when the New Day member defeated Daniel Bryan to become the first ever African American WWE Champion.in what went down as one of the greatest underdog stories in wrestling history. The 38-year-old held on to the belt for six months but his fairytale reign came to an abrupt end when Lesnar thrashed him in just a few seconds. Kingston admits he would have preferred to go out with more of a fight but insists he doesn’t have many regrets about his run as world champion as he thought that was something that would never happen.

He was also very humbled to get the chance to go back to his native Ghana with the WWE Championship and inspire countless of fans with his incredible story. Kingston told Sports Illustrated: “I will say this: It was actually closer to eight seconds, not six. Those two seconds are a big difference in track and field. “I was in the same boat as a lot of people. When I found out that it was going to end the way that it did, I had a different version. But at the end of the day, we are charged with going out and playing the role, and that’s really all we can do. I was so blessed to have had the WWE Championship. “The way that it came about, everything was just so serendipitous. From me having to wait 11 years to get a single title shot, then I was finally able to achieve the dream against a guy like Daniel Bryan, who was in the very same role as me five years before, when the people were demanding he become WWE Champion.

“It was the year of returns. The President of Ghana named that year ‘Year of Return,’ and that happened to be the year I won the championship and could go back to Ghana with the championship. “I was able to show that championship to children all over and show them the most prestigious title in the history of wrestling, and motivate people that way. “People who had been through any kind of struggle were able to look at my story and really believe they could do something because I actually did it. People of color, same thing. It’s one thing to say, ‘Anything is possible,’ but it’s another thing to say it’s possible because it happened. I take a lot of pride in being the guy that everyone can look to. “Yes, it ended in eight seconds. But I was thankful that everything unfolded the way that it did. It was picture-perfect from the gauntlet match to the Elimination Chamber, all the way through what people called ‘KofiMania.’

“I try not to dwell on the way that it ended. Six months is a very long title reign in this day and age, and I was able to motivate people and push people to be the best version of themselves. “At the end of the day, that’s really all I want to do in this industry. I want to push people to follow their dreams, and I feel like I did a great job of that in that title reign. That’s what I focus on. “I would have liked for it to end differently, but at the end of the day, you go out and do the job you’re asked to do.” Kingston is not scheduled to take part at WrestleMania 36 but Lesnar will defend the WWE Championship against British superstar Drew McIntyre.

I would have liked for it to end differently, but at the end of the day, you go out and do the job you’re asked to do