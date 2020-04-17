Krakatoa volcano eruption web cam: Watch erupting volcano live as Krakatoa explodes

KRAKATOA has erupted once again, spewing ash thousands of feet into the air. Here’s how you can watch the developments at Krakatoa live.

On Friday, April 10 Anak Krakatau, a volcanic island in Indonesia, erupted twice within the space of 40 minutes. Anak Krakatau means “child of Krakatau”, and the island emerged following the deadly 1883 eruption of Krakatau, also known as Krakatoa.

According to the Center for Volcanology and Geological Disaster Mitigation (PVMBG), the first eruption on Friday happened at 9.58pm, West Indonesia Time. The second eruption followed at 10.35pm, and the National Disaster Mitigation Agency’s head of data said the eruption continued until 5.44am on Saturday morning. A plume of ash was propelled 47,000ft into the air, with satellite images detecting a “large magmatic eruption”. Rumbles from the eruption could be heard from miles around, as resident activity has come to a standstill due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The eruption could be heard very clearly in Indonesia’s capital of Jakarta, 93.2miles (150km) away. One resident on Sebesi Island, just 11 miles from Krakatoa, told local media “thick ash” had fallen in front of his home after the volcano erupted. It appears volcanic activity across Indonesia has been on the increase in recent days. Although unrelated to Krakatoa’s eruption, three other separate volcanoes also erupted in the country on Friday.

When did Krakatoa last erupt? Krakatoa’s activity on Friday night marks the first time the volcano has erupted since December 2018. The deadly eruption in 2018 sparked a tsunami, killing 437 people according to official figures. More than 14,000 people were injured, and some 40,000 people were displaced.

While the eruption reached its peak in December 2018, the volcano had been experiencing a stuttering eruption for six months previously starting in June. Krakatoa’s eruption in 1883 has gone down in history as one of the worst volcanic eruptions on record. The eruption of Krakatoa claimed the lives of more than 36,000 people in the 19th Century and destroyed and damaged hundreds of towns and villages. Krakatoa erupted with a force so strong, it was 13,000 times more powerful than the atomic bomb which struck Hiroshima.

How to watch Krakatoa live? Some researchers monitoring Krakatoa stream the volcano live online. You can watch Krakatoa live HERE. One webcam streams live from the volcano observatory near Carita, while another streams live from the summit.

When did Krakatoa last erupt?

How to watch Krakatoa live?