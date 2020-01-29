Krispy Kreme brings back its limited-edition conversation hearts donuts

Krispy Kreme has brought back its conversation hearts donuts for the second year in a row.

The chain announced that starting today through February 14, it will be serving up Valentine’s Day treats in the shape of hearts with cutesy sayings printed on the top, just like the iconic candy.

They’ll also come in four different flavors, giving sweet-toothed customers motivation to stop by a handful of times before they’re gone.

The four flavors are cake batter, strawberry and kreme, original kreme, and chocolate kreme.

The donuts, which debuted last year, come frosted with pink, purple, yellow, or green icing and are topped with sayings like XOXO, Love, Bae, Say Yes, BFF, Pick Me!, and I [Heart] You.

There are 24 sayings in all, and there are also limited-edition themed gift boxes.

‘With all the online tools today, we talk so much, yet say so little. There’s so much room for mixed signals and misinterpretation, especially around Valentine’s Day — the one day you definitely don’t want to mess it up,’ Chief Marketing Officer Dave Skena said in a statement.

‘Getting offline and saying how you feel with delicious Doughnut Messages makes perfect sense.’

Back in November, the donut chain celebrated Thanksgiving with three limited-edition pie-inspired doughnuts.

Locations were serving up Dutch Apple Pie Donuts, Chocolate Kreme Pie Donuts, and Cherry Pie Donuts.

And from September through Thanksgiving, the chain sold Pumpkin Spice Original Glazed Doughnuts stuffed with cheesecake creme.