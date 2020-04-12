Kumail Nanjiani shows off his superhero arms as he masks up to step out with wife Emily Gordon

Kumail Nanjiani showed off his superhero arms as he stepped out with his wife Emily Gordon in Los Angeles this weekend.

The 42-year-old comic, who built up his current beefcake body for his upcoming Marvel film The Eternals, made sure to wear a face mask.

He slipped into a fitted tee that emphasized his musclebound figure and took the added precaution of putting on a pair of black gloves.

The Silicon Valley actor pulled on a pair of fashionably faded jeans and folded up the hems of his disease, accessorizing with a baseball cap.

Meanwhile Emily, with whom he co-wrote the movie The Big Sick based on their romance, kept herself cozy in a chic bomber jacket.

That day the Karachi-born comedian fired up his Twitter account to offer a glimpse into how he is staying entertained amid the coronavirus lockdowns.

‘Sometimes you’re watching a movie & thinking: “I’m watching one of my favorite movies for the first time right now,”‘ he said.

‘You’re already upset that you’ll never be able to watch this movie for the first time again. Yes, I just saw Portrait of a Lady on Fire,’ Kumail concluded.

Portrait Of A Lady On Fire is a French lesbian drama set during the ancien regime, from acclaimed filmmaker Celine Sciamma.

Kumail set the Internet ablaze when he debuted his Eternals body with a sizzling shirtless photo he posted to social media.

He thanked his wife ‘for putting up with me complaining and talking about only working out and dieting for the last year.’

The Eternals which stars Angelina Jolie and Salma Hayek and reunites Game Of Thrones hunks Richard Madden and Kit Harington.

Amid the various showbiz schedule changes brought about by the pandemic, its release date has been bumped from this November to next February.

