Kyle Bass says US should let coronavirus ‘rampage through’ China’s Communist Party 

A US hedge fund manager has refused to apologize for saying the US should refuse to help China with the coronavirus outbreak and let the deadly virus ‘rampage through the ranks’ of the Communist Party.

Kyle Bass, founder and chief investment officer of Dallas-based Hayman Capital Management, got into a furious Twitter spat with the boss of Chinese newspaper the Global Times who had complained that American help was ‘belated.’

Bass, who has since deleted the tweet, posted: ‘You ungrateful b*****d. We should take our supplies and go back home.

‘Let the Chinese virus rampage through the ranks of the GT and the rest of the communist party.’

He was responding to a tweet from Xijin, the paper’s editor-in-chief, after US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo announced up to $100 million to assist China and other countries impacted by coronavirus on Friday.

Xijin had tweeted: ‘Aid organized by the US government, though belated, is still welcome and we appreciate it. But so far, aid that Chinese people heard from the US leaders are much more than the US aid that people actually saw in Wuhan.’

Bass deleted his furious response after a backlash but lashed out again after Xijin demanded an apology for his ‘malicious curse’.

Xijin tweeted: ‘You bring shame to investors community and social media users. CPC members are ordinary citizens, fathers, husbands, wives, daughters…

‘You should apologize.’

Bass replied: ‘I will not. You arrested, censured, and ‘punished’ (only God knows what you did to him and the other 7 doctors) the heroes of Wuhan. You are disgrace to humanity.’

The Global Times is run by the Chinese Communist Party’s People’s Daily.

In a statement Bass later said he deleted the tweet because he ‘felt that it was too harsh for the rank and file’ of the Global Times, but that he will ‘never apologize to a self-righteous, attempted manipulator of public opinion.’

Bass has long been a vocal critic of China’s policies — he forecast last month that Hong Kong will suffer a ‘full-fledged banking crisis’ this year and said it’s unlikely that Beijing will adhere to a trade deal with the U.S.

The coronavirus disease surfaced in late December in Wuhan, China. The ensuing global outbreak has infected more than 40,000 people globally and killed more than 900.