Kyle Walker apologises after allegations he ignored coronavirus lockdown to host ‘sex party’

Manchester City and England star Kyle Walker has issued a public apology after being accused of ignoring the coronavirus lockdown to host a sex party by an escort who alleges to have been involved in the event.

Louise McNamara, 21, told The Sun she was invited to join Walker and a friend at his £8,000-a-month luxury rented apartment in Hale, Cheshire along with a 24-year-old Brazilian call girl.

She claims to have arrived at around 10:30pm on Tuesday night by taxi, with the single mum alleging Walker said his name was ‘Kai’.

The pair allegedly paid the two girls £2,200 in cash before they moved into the bedroom and pulled out gold-coloured condoms.

McNamara, a criminology student at Manchester Metropolitan University, claims she left the apartment alongside the other girl at around 2am.

She told The Sun: “I work with an agency in Manchester. I got a message from my boss saying a high-profile client was looking for somebody classy.

“I got a cab from Manchester to the address and a driver picked me up outside and took me to the gates of his apartment.

“Then his friend came out and met me. There was another girl in the car too.”

“I didn’t know who he was at the time. But I took a few photos of him.”

She claims to have only discovered he was a “soccer player” when she went for a cigarette and was told by the other girl at the party before she studied pictures she had taken of the full-back.

Walker is said to have hit “rock bottom” after splitting from long-term girlfriend Annie Kilner when it was revealed he is the father of model Lauryn Goodman’s child earlier this year.

He released a statement apologising in the wake of the latest allegations on Saturday night, which came just hours before he urged fans to “stay indoors” and “protect the NHS” by following coronvirus guidelines.

In his statement, Walker said: “I want to take this opportunity to issue a public apology for the choices I made last week.

“I understand that my ­position as a professional footballer brings the responsibility of being a role model.

“As such, I want to apologise to my family, friends, football club, supporters and the public for letting them down.

“There are heroes out there making a vital difference to society at the moment, and I have been keen to help support and highlight their amazing sacrifices and life-saving work over the past week. My actions are in direct contrast to what I should have been doing regarding the lockdown.”

Manchester City also issued a statement promising an internal investigation.

They said: “We are disappointed to hear the allegations, note Kyle’s swift statement and apology, and will be conducting an internal disciplinary procedure in the coming days.”