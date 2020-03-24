Kylian Mbappe gets coronavirus boost ahead of PSG Champions League tie

PSG’s match against Borussia Dortmund will be played behind closed doors because of the coronavirus.

Kylian Mbappe has tested negative for coronavirus and is in the squad to face Borussia Dortmund tonight. There were fears that Mbappe was developing symptoms of the virus but the test results were negative.

The Fenchman had not trained for the past two days which means he is unlikely to start for the Parisians tonight, but could feature from the bench, according to L’Equipe. Panic arose in the PSG camp after Mbappe developed a sore throat, but it has since been confirmed that he did not have coronavirus. The sore throat was linked to the severe angina, chest pains caused by reduced blood flow to the heart, that the 21-year-old suffers from. The French side will also be without star centre-back Thiago Silva despite the Brazilian taking part in training sessions during the week. Neymar will shoulder even more responsibility tonight in the absence of Mbappe as PSG look to overturn a 2-1 deficit.

Two goals from Erling Haaland ensured victory for Dortmund at the Westfalenstadion and head coach Lucien Favre is adamant his side must produce another exceptional performance if they are to progress. He said: “We want and need to produce a big performance here if we want to qualify. We’ll need to have a very good game and to play with intelligence and patience. “We’ll have to perform very well defensively and we’ll need to go forward too – so we need to play, in inverted commas, an entirely normal game. “We want to try to destabilise our opponent. We can’t simply limit ourselves to defending.” Dortmund are in good form ahead of tonight’s match having won all of their last four Bundesliga matches.

Thomas Tuchel is aware of the threats this Dortmund side pose but insists they will face an improved PSG side tonight. He explained: “They have played their most recent matches with more or less the same starting XI, the same formation, the same structure and we have analysed them well. “I think we’re in better form now than we were then. We have more players in form, even if we didn’t play against Strasbourg. “It’s a shame but we made up for it by training hard, maximum intensity. Borussia Dortmund are a very dangerous side with a lot of speed on the counterattack and in transition. We need to play very intelligently.”