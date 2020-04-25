Kylian Mbappe to Liverpool warning sent by French football expert

Liverpool have been warned that Paris Saint-Germain star Kylian Mbappe would not be a good fit

Kylian Mbappe ‘s rumoured move to Liverpool will not happen in the summer, according to French football expert Cyril Morin.

The French superstar has been heavily linked with a move to Anfield but Morin believes that Mbappe will stay put at Paris Saint-Germain.

Speaking to Eurosport, Morin said: “There are two main reasons that Liverpool and Mbappe can’t fit together. Firstly, Klopp’s philosophy. For me, Mbappe isn’t mature enough to assume the gegenpressing.

“He’s still a young striker in terms of intensity and defensive effort, and I’m not sure he is mature enough to sign for Liverpool where you have to be part of the team, not one among 11.”

Morin’s comments come after politician Daniel Cohn-Bendit claimed that Mbappe would be worth just £35m when the ongoing coronavirus pandemic ends.

“This crisis will clean up the irrationality of professional sport,” the 75-year-old told Ouest France. “It’s like there was a nuclear attack and it had to be rebuilt, but on other grounds.

“Tomorrow, Mbappe will cost at most €35-40m [£30-35m] and no longer €200m [£174m]. And who can buy him.

“There will be de facto regulation. Going even further on a salary cap could be necessary. It is a reorganisation that goes not only through the players’ salaries, but also through the right to images and publicity.

“We have to break the system of managers, of those who do business. A little more sobriety is enough for me. A little more sobriety and a little more equality would be a good start.

“Footballers will not play worse if they are paid less.”

Earlier this year, Mbappe was full of praise for Liverpool, saying: “What Liverpool do in this moment is amazing. They’re like a machine, they’ve found a rhythm and are like ‘we play again, we play again’.

“They’ve lost zero games. When you watch you think everything’s easy but that’s not easy. The guys are focused, they play games every three days and they win, they win, they win.

“Now the problem is that everybody watches Liverpool, and everybody watches what we can do against them, so now they have to show they are strong again but it’s a very good team with a very good manager.”